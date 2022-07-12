Log in
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

2022-07-12
18.02 EUR   -0.55%
05:00pOrange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 22, 2022
GL
06/21Belgium auctions 5G licences for 1.2 billion euros
RE
Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 22, 2022

07/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Press release
Brussels, July 12, 2022

Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 22, 2022

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first half of 2022 on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Antoine Chouc, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Head of Investor Relations

The conference will start at 1:30 pm CET (12:30 pm UK / 7:30 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium H1 2022 results

Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first half of 2022, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Friday, July 22 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results.

About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact
Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99
Bernard Petit – bernard2.petit@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 90 96
ir@orange.be

Press contacts
Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0) 479 016 058
Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0) 477 69 87 73
press@orange.be

Attachment


