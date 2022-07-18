Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Orange Belgium S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.

(OBEL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:49 2022-07-18 am EDT
19.00 EUR    0.00%
08:01aOrange Belgium says THANK YOU to its customers for raising 265,444 for Belgian charities via Orange's Thank You loyalty program, while redoubling efforts to reduce the environmental footprint and digital gap
AQ
07/12Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 22, 2022
GL
07/12Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 22, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orange Belgium says THANK YOU to its customers for raising 265,444 for Belgian charities via Orange's Thank You loyalty program, while redoubling efforts to reduce the environmental footprint and digital gap

07/18/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release
Brussels, July 18th 2022

Orange Belgium says THANK YOU to its customers for raising €265,444 for Belgian charities via Orange’s Thank You loyalty program, while redoubling efforts to reduce the environmental footprint and digital gap

In May 2022, Orange Belgium expanded the Orange Thank You loyalty program, enabling customers to donate the value of their loyalty gifts to organizations that support sustainable practices and promote digital and social inclusion. This campaign successfully raised a total of €265,444 for local charities Natuurpunt, Natagora and ToekomstATELIERdelAvenir (TADA). Meanwhile, Orange Belgium earned the CO2Neutral label for the 9th year in a row.

For several years now, Orange Belgium has been rewarding customer loyalty and celebrating their special events such as birthdays. Via its Orange Thank You program, they can get additional data, discounts on goods or services and much more. In May 2022, Orange Belgium introduced the option of exchanging loyalty rewards for a €2 donation to an organization supporting the environment, or digital and social inclusion. As part of this scheme, Orange Belgium has been working closely with familiar partners such as Natuurpunt and Natagora for the environment, as well as ToekomstATELIERdelAvenir (TADA) for digital and social inclusion.

A quarter of a million raised: 132,722 customers have helped raise more than €250,000
Over the course of two months, 1 in 5 Orange Belgium customers who were offered the chance to redeem their loyalty rewards decided to donate to charity. This resulted in 132,722 customers raising over €250,000. Of this, €63,078 was donated to TADA, €83,834 to Natuurpunt and €118,532 to Natagora.

Thanks to these donations, Natuurpunt will create a new forest of over 37 hectares (= 6 football fields), Natagora plans to purchase a new Lahage nature reserve, and TADA will support socially vulnerable young people by purchasing tablets and learning devices, financing visits to scientific or technological sites, etc. All of these actions will ultimately reinforce the social integration of children aged 9 to 12.

Orange Belgium is also partnering up with TechiesLab with the aim of improving social access to the possibilities offered by new technologies, making digital a factor in providing equal opportunities. For this partnership €32,500 is invested to organize a 4-weekend course for socially disadvantaged young people in institutions. The course will introduce them to technological tools and engage them in creative digital projects.

Receiving the CO2Neutral Label for the 9th year in a row
In addition to its investments in Natuurpunt and Natagora, for the 9th year in a row Orange Belgium has been awarded the CO2Logic label for its efforts to reduce its ecological footprint, evidence of Orange Belgium’s active work on calculating, reducing and compensating its local and global climate impact. This is an intermediary step in the Orange group’s Engage 2025 strategic plan and long-term commitment for being net Zero by 2040.The CO2Logic label is only awarded for serious climate harm reduction work. It is validated and audited by Vinçotte.

Lowering its environmental footprint is a priority for Orange Belgium. It is not only focusing on lowering its direct CO2 emissions, but also looking for ways to reduce its indirect emissions, by working with partners and suppliers sharing the same priorities. Orange’s partners are carefully chosen on the basis of their sustainability policy. Its mail distribution, for example, is CO2 neutral through working with bpost.

Isabelle Vanden Eede, Chief Brand, Communication & CSR at Orange Belgium, commented: “This is such good news. We are thrilled that so many of our customers have decided to transform their loyalty rewards into donations for others. We are delighted to be able to work with important organizations who share our values. From our side, we will continue to invest in ways to reduce our climate impact and boost social and digital inclusion. But now it’s time to say thank you to our customers and our valuable partners.”

About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent player, it provides next-generation connectivity services to residential and business customers through multi-gigabit mobile, cable and optical fibre networks, and is helping power the Internet of Things. Its high-performance mobile network is equipped with the latest technologies and benefits from ongoing investment in anticipation of 5G. As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium is also investing to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the main operators in Europe and Africa for mobile telephony and internet access and a world leader in telecommunication services for companies.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information go to: corporate.orange.be , www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter:
@pressOrangeBe.

Press contact
Annelore Marynissen – annelore.marynissen@orange.com +32 (0)479 016 058
press@orange.be


All news about ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
08:01aOrange Belgium says THANK YOU to its customers for raising 265,444 for Belgian chariti..
AQ
07/12Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results onl..
GL
07/12Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its H1 2022 results onl..
GL
06/21Belgium auctions 5G licences for 1.2 billion euros
RE
06/21Orange Belgium obtained the maximum amount of key 5G spectrum available in the auction,..
GL
06/21Orange Belgium obtained the maximum amount of key 5G spectrum available in the auction,..
GL
05/04ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/26New Orange CEO Says French Telecom's Strategy to Focus on Existing Markets; No Big M&A ..
MT
04/22Ericsson report addresses transport and logistics disruptions with ZF and Orange Belgiu..
AQ
04/05CommScope Partners with Orange Belgium to Deploy Its State-of-the-Art Set Tops Providin..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 391 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
Net income 2022 60,4 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net Debt 2022 113 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 321
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 19,00 €
Average target price 21,86 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pichon Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Javier Diaz Sagredo Chief Transformation & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM S.A.-4.52%1 149
SOFTBANK CORP.5.91%52 444
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.71%46 785
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-18.00%28 719
MTN GROUP LIMITED-16.89%15 005
SAFARICOM PLC-17.13%10 649