Orange County Bancorp : Bank & Trust Hires Michael Lesler as SVP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer - Form 8-K

Orange Bank & Trust Hires Michael Lesler as SVP, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer





MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. - December 29, 2021 - Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") announces that Michael Lesler has joined the Company and the Bank as SVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Michael will report to Robert Peacock, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.





"We conducted an in-depth search to find the right leader to complement the bank's senior team as we continue to grow," said Michael Gilfeather, President & CEO of Orange Bank & Trust. "Michael has the right combination of experience, talent and enthusiasm for the job and we are delighted to have him join us."





Michael joined the Bank with over 20 years in the banking industry including extensive senior leadership experience in financial and operational management. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for BCB Bank and prior to that, he served in the same position at Clifton Savings Bank. He also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Bank of New Jersey, where he served for 11 years.





"With such a strong foundation and progressive plans, I am excited to be a member of this dynamic senior management team," said Lesler. "I look forward to the future of Orange Bank & Trust and being part of its success."





Michael is active in the community and the banking industry. He is a Board member of his local Boys & Girls Club and, additionally, he has served on the boards of the Clifton High School Booster Club, the DePaul Catholic Booster Club and the Clifton Little League. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Rutgers University. He has been a member of the New York State Society of CPAs and is a certified public accountant.





About Orange County Bancorp, Inc. and Orange Bank and Trust Company

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company.Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.





