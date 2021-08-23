Log in
    OCBI   US68417L1070

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(OCBI)
Orange County Bancorp : Declares Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/23/2021
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Middletown, NY - On August 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a 20¢ cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021.


About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Disclaimer

Orange County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:14pORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
08/16ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/16Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/10ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering of ..
PU
08/06ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : OBT) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
08/04Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of $33.5 milli..
CI
07/09Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
07/09Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has filed an IPO in the amount of $1 million.
CI
02/12ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Piper Sandler Starts Orange County Bancorp at Overweight..
MT
2020Orange County Bancorp, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $5 million worth ..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,7 M - -
Net income 2021 17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 80,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gilfeather President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Peacock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Louis Heimbach Chairman
Elizabeth Jones Vice President & Senior Operations Officer
Jennifer Staub Vice President & Senior Compliance Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.24.84%192
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726