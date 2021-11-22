Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCBI   US68417L1070

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(OCBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orange County Bancorp : Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Middletown, NY - On November 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a 20¢ cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Disclaimer

Orange County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
05:18pORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
08:45aORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Bank and Trust Company Opens New Full-Service Branch in Nanuet
PU
10/25ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/25Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/04ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Earnings Press Release
PU
09/20ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQCM : OBT) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
09/15ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q)
PU
08/23ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
08/23Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend, Expected to Be Paid on ..
CI
08/16ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 72,1 M - -
Net income 2021 20,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,10x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,79 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gilfeather President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Peacock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Louis Heimbach Chairman
Jayne Rzeczkowski Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jennifer Staub Secretary, VP & Senior Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.38.68%213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.61%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%194 657