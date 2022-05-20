Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Orange County Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCBI   US68417L1070

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(OCBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 03:58:45 pm EDT
37.93 USD   -0.08%
05:26pORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04/27ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP : Announces First Quarter Results
PU
04/27Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Orange County Bancorp : Declares Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

05/20/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Middletown, NY - May 20, 2022 - On May 19, 2022, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.20 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2022.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Disclaimer

Orange County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83,3 M - -
Net income 2022 24,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 82,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,96 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gilfeather President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Peacock Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Louis Heimbach Chairman
Jayne Rzeczkowski Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jennifer Staub Secretary, VP & Senior Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.0.00%214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195