Orange Minerals NL : Half Year Financial Statement

Orange Minerals NL

Directors' report

The directors of Orange Minerals NL ("Orange" or "the Company") submit the financial report of Orange Minerals NL and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the directors report as follows:

Names of Directors

The names of the directors of the Company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Mr John Campbell Smyth (appointed on 24 August 2021)

Mr David Hugh Greenwood (appointed on 24 August 2021)

Mr Conrad George Manuel Karageorge (appointed on 24 May 2021)

Mr David Kenneth Wallace Michael (resigned on 24 August 2021)

Mr Peter Basil Wallace Michael (resigned on 24 August 2021)

Review of operations

The consolidated loss of the Group for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 amounted to $1,303,861.

Exploration

Calarie Project

During the first half of the financial year, the Company completed a Phase 1 drill program at the Calarie Gold Project (Calarie) in NSW. Ten RC holes were completed for a total of 1,044 metres drilled and the drilling was planned to validate historical drill holes and look to extend mineralised horizons intersected in previous drill programs.

Samples have been dispatched to the laboratory for assay with results expected in early 2022. Following the receipt of the assay results, the Company intends to undertake a resource review and commence planning Phase 2 of the Calarie drill program.

Wisemans Creek Project

During the December 2021 quarter, the Company completed a desktop review of the project area to determine the optimal areas for an initial drill programme. A Phase 1 RC drill program of at least 500m has been designed at the Black Bullock Mine Prospect. The goal of this drill campaign is to confirm existing gold mineralisation established by historic drilling and test for potential extensions at depth.

The Black Bullock mining area corresponds with a distinct geophysical anomaly. Paralleling the observed trends of mineralisation and historic workings, a distinct northwest/southeast trend is evident in regional geophysical datasets, extending for up to 6.5km. Several cross-structures appear to correspond to some of the workings.

An ESF4 Application for drilling has been submitted to the Department and drilling is planned to proceed once all approvals have been received.

Eastern Goldfields Projects, WA

During the December 2021 quarter, a desktop study was initiated to identify and prioritise drill targets in the Majestic Project tenements of the Eastern Goldfields. This work included a field visit in late November 2021.