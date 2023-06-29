Current report 15/2023

Orange Polska S.A. - Warsaw, Poland

29 June 2023

Pursuant to art. 19 clause 2 of the Decree of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state, the Management Board of Orange Polska S.A. ("Orange Polska") hereby informs about the General Meeting' decision to pay a dividend.

Dividend decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders

On 29 June 2023, the General Meeting of Orange Polska adopted a resolution to pay a dividend in the amount of PLN 0.35 per share.

The day on which the right to dividend is set (the "D" day) shall be 12 July 2023 and the day on which the dividend is paid (the "W" day) shall be 20 July 2023.

1,312,357,479 shares of Orange Polska are entitled to the dividend. The total amount of the dividend is PLN 459,325,117.65.