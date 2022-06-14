Orange Polska S A : Integrated Report 2021

Message from our CEO

Dear Stakeholders,

I invite you to read the new, 2021 edition of Orange Polska's integrated annual report. In it, we combine both the financial and non-financial aspects of our results into one document - which allows us to show you our performance in a wider context, and to discuss how we create value for our various stakeholders while building a more sustainable business for the long term.

In 2021 we announced our new .Grow strategy, making this a fitting moment to refresh and enhance the content of this report, which I hope you will appreciate. We added a new output to our business model dedicated to our more-and-more important activity on the business market. To complement extensive presentation of the new strategy we asked all management board members to give additional insight into particular aspects of the strategy. Finally, for the first time, we have integrated climate-related issues according to TCFD requirements. This enhances the transparency of our ambitions and actions for the climate. I am proud that our efforts related to climate are being recognised: the UN Environmental Programme's Warsaw affiliate ranked our climate strategy third in Poland among listed companies.

2021 was the first year of implementation for our ambitious .Grow strategy and last year's performance was an excellent first step in its execution. We delivered on all our commitments: EBITDAaL increased by nearly 6%, a very strong performance, driven by profitable revenue expansion and we maintained disciplined allocation of capital expenses. I am also pleased that we accelerated our work on reducing CO₂ emissions: Last year's reduction was the first to be achieved with support from renewable energy.

2022 presents us with another set of challenges related to the inflationary macro environment and Russian aggression in Ukraine. Immediately after the start of the war we used our resources to provide help and support, including dedicated connectivity offers, network enhancement and offering our properties to host Ukrainian refugees. I am impressed and moved by the engagement of Orange teams that dedicate their time and energy to providing humanitarian aid. I am confident in the strength of our assets, growing customer demand and the quality of our services, and that we will overcome all this year's challenges.

Julien Ducarroz