Orange Polska S A : Integrated Report 2021

06/14/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Orange Polska

Integrated Report

2 ﻿

2021

3

Integrated Report

Orange Polska

Content

  1. About our Group
  1. Our strategy
  1. Orange Polska in 2021
  1. Human capital
  1. Society
  1. Climate and environment
  1. Risk management
  1. Corporate governance
  1. Selected financial data

239About our report

4 ﻿

2021

5

Integrated Report

Orange Polska

01 / 10

About our Group

6

About our Group

2021

7

Integrated Report

Orange Polska

Message from our CEO

Dear Stakeholders,

I invite you to read the new, 2021 edition of Orange Polska's integrated annual report. In it, we combine both the financial and non-financial aspects of our results into one document - which allows us to show you our performance in a wider context, and to discuss how we create value for our various stakeholders while building a more sustainable business for the long term.

In 2021 we announced our new .Grow strategy, making this a fitting moment to refresh and enhance the content of this report, which I hope you will appreciate. We added a new output to our business model dedicated to our more-and-more important activity on the business market. To complement extensive presentation of the new strategy we asked all management board members to give additional insight into particular aspects of the strategy. Finally, for the first time, we have integrated climate-related issues according to TCFD requirements. This enhances the transparency of our ambitions and actions for the climate. I am proud that our efforts related to climate are being recognised: the UN Environmental Programme's Warsaw affiliate ranked our climate strategy third in Poland among listed companies.

2021 was the first year of implementation for our ambitious .Grow strategy and last year's performance was an excellent first step in its execution. We delivered on all our commitments: EBITDAaL increased by nearly 6%, a very strong performance, driven by profitable revenue expansion and we maintained disciplined allocation of capital expenses. I am also pleased that we accelerated our work on reducing CO emissions: Last year's reduction was the first to be achieved with support from renewable energy.

2022 presents us with another set of challenges related to the inflationary macro environment and Russian aggression in Ukraine. Immediately after the start of the war we used our resources to provide help and support, including dedicated connectivity offers, network enhancement and offering our properties to host Ukrainian refugees. I am impressed and moved by the engagement of Orange teams that dedicate their time and energy to providing humanitarian aid. I am confident in the strength of our assets, growing customer demand and the quality of our services, and that we will overcome all this year's challenges.

Julien Ducarroz

President and CEO of Orange Polska

8

About our Group

Our company

Orange Polska is one of leading telecommunication providers in Poland, operating in all segments of the Polish telecoms market and a leading player in the ICT market. The Group owns the largest telecom infrastructure in Poland, providing a broad portfolio of products and services for individual, business and wholesale customers on fixed and mobile netwoks. We are the biggest fixed- mobile convergent operator in Poland based on FTTH technology. For business customers we offer end-to-end solutions assisting in digital transformation.

Orange Polska is 50.67% owned by Orange S.A., one of Europe's leading telecom operators. Orange Polska's success is founded on a portfolio of competitive products, a powerful, proactive sales force and outstanding customer care, supported by a robust infrastructure and highly motivated employees. Co-ordinating our efforts around a lean, agile operating model will ensure that we deliver healthy and sustainable returns to our shareholders.

New .Grow strategic plan 2021-2024,

a bold next step on the value creation journey

After having successfully completed a turnaround Orange.one strategy, in June 2021 we have announced a new strategic plan called .Grow for 2021-2024. The .Grow strategy is an evolutionary step to stimulate and accelerate sales and profit growth, while laying the foundation for growth beyond 2024.

Orange Polska shareholders*

38.78% 25% 50.67%

5.49%

5.06%

Orange S.A.

664 999 999

Aviva Open

Pension Fund

72 053 524

Nationale-Nederlanden

Open Pension Fund

66 448 705

Other shareholders

508 855 251

Total

1 312 357 479

  • Information on 25 April 2022

2021

9

Integrated Report

Orange Polska

Orange Group mission

As trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world.

Convergent value strategy focused on the household

.Grow

Orange People

as a catalyst for new business

Digital transformation

Simplification & efficiency

Close

  • I'm close
    to the customer
  • I'm close to the team
  • I build relations based on trust & respect

Simple

  • I constantly simplify
  • I work in agile way and effectively
  • I communicate
    in open & effective way

Positive

  • I collaborate
  • I appreciate work of others
  • I share passion and I care about world around

Bold

  • I challenge the status quo & propose improvements
  • I experiment and take risk
  • I look for innovation

Disclaimer

Orange Polska SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
