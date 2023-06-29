Current report 17/2023

Orange Polska S.A. - Warsaw, Poland

29 June 2023

Pursuant to art. 70, clause 3 of the Law of 29 July 2005 on public offering and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading system and on public companies, the Management Board of Orange Polska S.A. ("Orange Polska") hereby announces that the following were shareholders with no less than 5% of the overall number of votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska held on 29 June 2023:

Shareholder Number of Number of Share in the total Share in shares votes number of votes the at the General capital Meeting of Shareholders Orange S.A. 664,999,999 664,999,999 64,61% 50.67% Allianz Polska Open Pension Fund 101,008,800 101,008,800 9.81% 7.70% Nationale-Nederlanden Open Pension Fund 73,924,000 73,924,000 7.18% 5.63%

At the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska 1,029,279,776 shares were represented, accounting for 78,43% of the share capital of Orange Polska, corresponding to 78,43% of the total number of votes. The equity capital equals PLN 3,937,072,437 and is divided into 1,312,357,479 shares with a nominal value of PLN 3.00 each. All shares are ordinary, bearer, series A shares. Each share is corresponding to one vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska.