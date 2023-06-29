Current report 17/2023
Orange Polska S.A. - Warsaw, Poland
29 June 2023
Pursuant to art. 70, clause 3 of the Law of 29 July 2005 on public offering and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading system and on public companies, the Management Board of Orange Polska S.A. ("Orange Polska") hereby announces that the following were shareholders with no less than 5% of the overall number of votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska held on 29 June 2023:
Shareholder
Number of
Number of
Share in the total
Share in
shares
votes
number of votes
the
at the
General
capital
Meeting
of
Shareholders
Orange S.A.
664,999,999
664,999,999
64,61%
50.67%
Allianz Polska Open Pension Fund
101,008,800
101,008,800
9.81%
7.70%
Nationale-Nederlanden Open Pension Fund
73,924,000
73,924,000
7.18%
5.63%
At the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska 1,029,279,776 shares were represented, accounting for 78,43% of the share capital of Orange Polska, corresponding to 78,43% of the total number of votes. The equity capital equals PLN 3,937,072,437 and is divided into 1,312,357,479 shares with a nominal value of PLN 3.00 each. All shares are ordinary, bearer, series A shares. Each share is corresponding to one vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange Polska.
