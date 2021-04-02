Orange Foundation: 30 years of commitment to people with autism spectrum disorders and their families

In 2021, the Orange Foundation crosses the milestone of 30 years of mobilization in raising awareness of autism, facilitating social integration and enabling better care for people with autism spectrum disorders and their families. Since 1991, the Orange Foundation has been the only corporate foundation to make autism a focus of its patronage.

In three decades, €30 million has been provided to support more than 2,350 projects in France, including more than 200 research programs, 1,450 reception facilities and 24 inclusive housing initiatives. Every year, 3,500 people benefit from the support of the Orange Foundation in the autism sector.

On World Autism Awareness Day, Elizabeth Tchoungui, Executive Director of CSR, Diversity and Solidarity at Orange, Deputy Chairwoman of the Orange Foundation, declared: 'Since 1991, the Orange Foundation has considerably advanced the cause of autism, first in France, then in Africa. All of the projects supported over the years help ensure better care for people with autism as well as better support for their families and caregivers. I firmly believe in the potential of digital technology for these people, for their care, education and autonomy. They also have a lot to contribute to digital technology and, more broadly, to our society as a whole. This is why we wanted to take integration further by creating a specific program for the employment of people with autism with the desire to increase recruitment opportunities in digital professions.'

For more than 30 years, the Orange Foundation has been at the heart of the Group's social commitment. Many employees are committed to making digital technology a factor of equal opportunity, including for people with autism spectrum disorders.

About the Orange Foundation

The Orange Foundation is committed to social and professional insertion for young people and women in difficulty: young people without qualifications and out of work, women in vulnerable situations, people with autism. For the past 30 years, the Foundation's initiatives have given them access to education, healthcare and culture, to help them find their place in society. We also help increase access to culture to all audiences by providing easy access to vocal music, books, museums. The Foundation now works in all these fields, ensuring that digital technology, essential in today's world, plays a part in equality of opportunities. In this way, with the support of its committed employees, the Orange Foundation helps nearly 2 million people every year in 30 countries to make a new start.

'Orange Foundation, helping with what's important'

Find out more: fondationorange.com