ORAPI specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of technical consumable products intended for professional hygiene as well as industrial processes and maintenance. The group's products (degreasers, disinfectants, hygiene and decontamination products, wiping pads, lubricants, glues, adhesives) are sold under the following brands: Orapi, Gracin, Hexotol, Boldair, Spado, Fury, Wyrtol, Gloss, Action verte and Jex Professionel. At the end of 2022, the group had 7 manufacturing sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (94.1%), North America (0.9%) and other (5%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals