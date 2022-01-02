Log in
    OC   AEDFXA14NUL7

ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC

(OC)
Orascom Construction : Announces the Casting of the Foundation Stone for MY Heart Centre in Rwanda

01/02/2022 | 01:59pm EST
full article Orascom Construction Announces the Casting of the Foundation Stone for MY Heart Centre in Rwanda

02 January, 2022

Orascom Construction PLC (NASDAQ Dubai: OC; EGX: ORAS) is pleased to announce that the foundation stone for the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Foundation's heart centre in Kigali, Rwanda has been cast. The stone-laying ceremony, which took place on 29 December 2021, was attended by the First Lady of Rwanda, H.E. Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Eng. Samih Sawiris, and Rwandan and Egyptian dignitaries.

This event marks the development of an important heart research hub in Rwanda, which will be named MY Heart Centre. The complex will include a research wing, clinics, operation theatres, radiology rooms, laboratories, pharmacies, accommodation, and an administration block.

Orascom Construction strives to work on projects that have a direct positive impact on the local communities. The Group is proud to be associated with this important project and to build MY Heart Centre in Kigali. This project also strengthens the Group's involvement in such important causes and particularly with the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation.

Orascom Construction was selected by the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation in February 2021 to build the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre in 6th of October City, Egypt. It is also worth noting that Orascom Construction will also partly rely on its resources in Burundi to help execute MY Heart Centre.

Disclaimer

Orascom Construction Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
