Orascom Construction PLC

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General

Orascom Construction PLC ('OC PLC') is a Public Company, incorporated with registered number 1752 in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) with its head office located at Gate Village-Building 1, DIFC, Dubai, UAE. OC PLC is dual listed on the NASDAQ Dubai and the Egyptian Stock Exchange. The interim consolidated financial statements for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 comprise the financial statements of OC PLC, its subsidiaries and joint operations (together referred to as the 'Group') and the Group's interests in associates and joint ventures.

OC PLC was incorporated on 18 January 2015 as Orascom Construction Limited, a company limited by shares and converted to a Public Company under the Law, DIFC Law No. 5 of 2018.

OC PLC is primarily engaged as an international engineering and construction contractor focused on large-scale infrastructure, complex industrial and high-end commercial projects in the United States,Middle East, Africa and Central Asia for public and private clients.

2. Basis of preparation

2.1 General

The consolidated interim financial statements for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements. Selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 1 January 2024.

The interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The accounting principles used are the same as those used in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except when otherwise indicated.

The financial year of OC PLC commences on 1 January and ends on 31 December.

These interim consolidated financial statements are presented in US dollars ('USD'), which is OC PLC's presentation currency. All values are rounded to the nearest million (in millions of USD), except when stated otherwise.

The interim consolidated financial statements have been authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 20 May 2024.

3. New accounting standards and policies

The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023.

4. Critical accounting judgement, estimates and assumptions

There were no significant changes in critical accounting judgement, estimates and assumptions compared to the interim consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023.