Orascom Construction : Reports Backlog of USD 5.5 Billion and Revenue of USD 979.7 Million in Q1 2022
full article
Orascom Construction Reports Backlog of USD 5.5 Billion and Revenue of USD 979.7 Million in Q1 2022
20 May, 2022
Revenue of USD 979.7 million and consolidated EBITDA of USD 50.3 million in Q1 2022
Net profit from the Group's operating businesses of USD 24.1 million in Q1 2022
Net cash position of USD 37.0 million as of 31 March 2022
Consolidated backlog maintained y-o-y at USD 5.5 billion and pro forma backlog including 50% share in BESIX at USD 8.3 billion as of 31 March 2022
Consolidated new awards of USD 617.5 million and pro forma new awards including 50% share in BESIX of USD 1.0 billion in Q1 2022
BESIX reports a standalone backlog of EUR 5.0 billion and new awards of EUR 773.7 million in Q1 2022
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend distribution of USD 27.0 million (USD 0.2313 per share) in Q3 2022
Disclaimer
Orascom Construction Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Analyst Recommendations on ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Sales 2022
3 410 M
-
-
Net income 2022
130 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
286 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,26x
Yield 2022
10,1%
Capitalization
579 M
579 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,09x
EV / Sales 2023
0,06x
Nbr of Employees
21 483
Free-Float
42,4%
Chart ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
4,96 $
Average target price
11,00 $
Spread / Average Target
122%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.