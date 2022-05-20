Log in
    OC   AEDFXA14NUL7

ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC

(OC)
End-of-day quote NASDAQ DUBAI  -  04-20
4.960 USD   +9.98%
01:45aORASCOM CONSTRUCTION : Reports Backlog of USD 5.5 Billion and Revenue of USD 979.7 Million in Q1 2022
PU
01:15aORASCOM CONSTRUCTION : Q1 2022 Reviewed Financial Statements
PU
03/22TRANSCRIPT : Orascom Construction PLC, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
Orascom Construction : Reports Backlog of USD 5.5 Billion and Revenue of USD 979.7 Million in Q1 2022

05/20/2022 | 01:45am EDT
full article Orascom Construction Reports Backlog of USD 5.5 Billion and Revenue of USD 979.7 Million in Q1 2022

20 May, 2022

  • Revenue of USD 979.7 million and consolidated EBITDA of USD 50.3 million in Q1 2022
  • Net profit from the Group's operating businesses of USD 24.1 million in Q1 2022
  • Net cash position of USD 37.0 million as of 31 March 2022
  • Consolidated backlog maintained y-o-y at USD 5.5 billion and pro forma backlog including 50% share in BESIX at USD 8.3 billion as of 31 March 2022
  • Consolidated new awards of USD 617.5 million and pro forma new awards including 50% share in BESIX of USD 1.0 billion in Q1 2022
  • BESIX reports a standalone backlog of EUR 5.0 billion and new awards of EUR 773.7 million in Q1 2022
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend distribution of USD 27.0 million (USD 0.2313 per share) in Q3 2022

Disclaimer

Orascom Construction Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Analyst Recommendations on ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 410 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net cash 2022 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,26x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 21 483
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC
Orascom Construction PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,96 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Osama Anwar Bishai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Reham El-Beltagy Group Chief Financial Officer
Jérôme Guiraud Chairman
Maged Albert Eqladios Abadir Chief Operations Officer
Sami Farid Haddad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION PLC-0.80%579
VINCI-2.31%54 517
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.80%36 018
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.31%28 439
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED18.83%23 158
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.30%19 737