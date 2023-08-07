1H 2023 results conference call on 17th August 2023;

Orascom Development Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the real estate sector. Through its subsidiaries, the Company develops and manages integrated towns, including hotels, private villas and apartments and leisure facilities, such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. The Company operates through four segments: Hotels, which involves provision of hospitality services in Company-owned hotels; Real Estate and Construction, which includes acquisition of undeveloped land and building of real estate; Land Sales, which comprises the Company's land transactions, and Destination Management, which provides facility and infrastructure services at operational resorts and towns. The Company operates more than 30 hotels and controls approximately 101 million square meters of land. Its portfolio includes touristic destinations in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and the United Kingdom.