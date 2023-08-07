Orascom Development Holding AG
Dear All,
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) invites you to its 1H 2023 results conference call on 17th August 2023; at 2:00 PM CET (Zurich Time). The call will start by a presentation from Omar El Hamamsy (Chief Executive Officer), Ashraf Nessim (Chief Financial Officer) and Ahmed Abou El Ella (IR Director) followed by a Q&A session. A registration is not required. The presentation will be available on our website on results day at 7:00 AM CET under the below link;
https://www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations/financial-info
Dial-in details:
Click here for Webinar link
Event number: 930 5735 6609
Event password: 411525
Additional features:
File: ODH 1H 2023 Analyst Call
