    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
EQS-Adhoc: Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment

08/03/2021 | 01:01am EDT
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous 
Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of 
Environment 
03-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 
Orascom Development Egypt receives notice of compensation claim from Ministry of Environment 
Altdorf, 3 August 2021 - Orascom Development Holding's (ODH) Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) has 
received notice from the Environment Protection Agency, a department of Egypt's Ministry of Environment, of a claim for 
environmental compensation in the amount of USD 33.9 million in relation to ODH's Egyptian destination El Gouna. 
The Environment Protection Agency has not substantiated the claim or provided any information on the background and the 
reasons, and it has failed to respond to ODE's request for further information. Furthermore, ODH has not been given the 
opportunity to respond, whether technically or legally, to the alleged allegations prior to receiving the notice. ODH 
is therefore currently unable to provide any further background on the matter. 
ODH has always been strongly committed to the environment and compliance with all environmental laws in all of its 
destinations. This is evidenced by the fact that El Gouna was the first destination in the Africa and Arab region to 
receive the Global Green Award under the United Nation's Environment Programme. 
ODH will continue to try and engage with the authorities and assess the best course of action to oppose the claim once 
further information becomes available. An update will be provided in due course. 
About Orascom Development Holding (ODH): 
ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure 
facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is 
spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary 
focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, 
Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in 
Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its 
first project in Cairo, Egypt, located on the Sixth of October City. 
Contact for Investors: 
Sara El Gawahergy 
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management 
Tel: +202 246 18961 
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 
Email: ir@orascomdh.com 
Contact for Media Relations: 
Philippe Blangey 
Partner 
Dynamics Group AG 
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch 
 
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement 
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use 
within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this 
applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the 
attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are 
predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements 
regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend 
policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their 
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could 
cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed 
or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions 
and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of 
interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators 
may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development 
Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any 
of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. 
It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim 
results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent 
adviser. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Orascom Development Holding AG 
              Gotthardstraße 12 
              6460 Altdorf 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 874 17 17 
Fax:          +41 41 874 17 07 
E-mail:       ir@orascomdh.com 
Internet:     www.orascomdh.com 
ISIN:         CH0038285679 
Valor:        A0NJ37 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223473 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1223473 03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.04% 4.3617 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG -0.85% 11.7 Delayed Quote.26.76%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6728 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
