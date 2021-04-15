Log in
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
EQS-Adhoc : Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021

04/15/2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM 
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 
15-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 
Altdorf, 15 April 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) today published the convocation to the Annual General 
Meeting 2021. Due to the continuing tense situation in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, personal participation of 
shareholders at the AGM is excluded. Shareholders have the possibility to grant a written or electronic power of 
attorney with instructions for the exercise of their voting rights to the independent proxy. 
As announced on 13 April 2021, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Ms. Barbara Heller, Mr. Amine Omar 
Tazi-Riffi and Mr. Eskandar Tooma as new members. 
The convocation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's 
share register and is available on the Company's website under the following link: Convocation to the 2021 AGM 
 
About Orascom Development Holding (ODH): 
ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure 
facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is 
spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary 
focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, 
Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in 
Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O 
West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City. 
Contact for Investors: 
Sara El Gawahergy 
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management 
Tel: +202 246 18961 
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 
Email: ir@orascomdh.com 
Contact for Media Relations: 
Philippe Blangey 
Partner 
Dynamics Group AG 
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch 
 
Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement 
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use 
within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this 
applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the 
attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are 
predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements 
regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend 
policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their 
nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could 
cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed 
or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions 
and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of 
interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators 
may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development 
Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any 
of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. 
It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim 
results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent 
adviser. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Orascom Development Holding AG 
              Gotthardstraße 12 
              6460 Altdorf 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 874 17 17 
Fax:          +41 41 874 17 07 
E-mail:       ir@orascomdh.com 
Internet:     www.orascomdh.com 
ISIN:         CH0038285679 
Valor:        A0NJ37 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1184924 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1184924 15-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 01:02 ET (05:02 GMT)

