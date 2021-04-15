EQS-Adhoc : Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 15-Apr-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 Altdorf, 15 April 2021 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) today published the convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2021. Due to the continuing tense situation in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, personal participation of shareholders at the AGM is excluded. Shareholders have the possibility to grant a written or electronic power of attorney with instructions for the exercise of their voting rights to the independent proxy. As announced on 13 April 2021, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Ms. Barbara Heller, Mr. Amine Omar Tazi-Riffi and Mr. Eskandar Tooma as new members. The convocation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's share register and is available on the Company's website under the following link: Convocation to the 2021 AGM About Orascom Development Holding (ODH): ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City. 