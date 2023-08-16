1H 2023 RESULTS
ODH'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DURING THE SECOND QUARTER DEMONSTRATES OUR CAPABILITY TO CONTINUALLY ENHANCE OUR PERFORMANCE THROUGH EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT OF ITS OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES DESPITE THE CHALLENGING MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
Q2 2023(CHFmn):
REVENUES
ADJ. EBITDA
NET PROFIT
HOTELS REVENUES
↑ 5.1%
↑ 17.6%
↑ 121.9%
↑ 28.6%
CHF 135.0 mn
CHF 34.1 mn
CHF 7.1 mn
CHF 39.6 mn
(Q2 22: CHF 128.5mn)
(Q2 22: CHF 29.0mn)
(Q2 22: CHF 3.2mn)
(Q2 22: CHF 30.8mn)
1H 2023(CHFmn):
REVENUES
ADJ. EBITDA
NET PROFIT
HOTELS REVENUES
↓ 1.7%
↑ 6.5%
↓ 14.5%
↑ 32.5%
CHF 265.9 mn
CHF 70.8 mn
CHF 17.7 mn
CHF 80.3 mn
(1H 22: CHF 270.5mn)
(1H 22: CHF 66.5mn)
(1H 22: CHF 20.7mn)
(1H 22: CHF 60.6mn)
- Our operational and financial results were impacted by CHF 9.3mn FX losses derived from our Egyptian largest subsidiary after the Central Bank of Egypt's (CBE) decided to float the Egyptian pound.
- For presentation purposes, figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place. Percentages, percent changes and absolute variances, however, are calculated based on the exact figures.
1H 2023 Results - Analyst & Investor Presentation
4
