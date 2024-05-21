DISCLAIMER

THROUGHOUT THIS DOCUMENT, WE PRESENT CERTAIN NON-IFRS MEASURES, NAMELY EBITDA AND OTHER EBITDA RELATED MEASURES SUCH AS ADJUSTED EBITDA, EBITDA MARGIN, AS WELL AS GOP AND GOP MARGIN (AS DEFINED BELOW) AND NET DEBT. WE DEFINE EBITDA AS PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD BEFORE FINANCE COSTS, INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION. EBITDA MARGIN IS EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE. WE DEFINE ADJUSTED EBITDA AS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ADJUSTED TO BETTER REFLECT OPTIMIZATION OF CORE OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET OF ANY EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS SUCH AS PROVISIONS AND IMPAIRMENTS, FOREX LOSSES, CAPITALIZED GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES, SHARE IN ASSOCIATES AND FAIR VALUE DIFFERENCES. WE DEFINE GOP AS THE PROFIT OF OUR HOTEL BUSINESS AFTER DEDUCTING OPERATING COSTS AND BEFORE DEDUCTING AMORTIZATION AND DEPRECIATION EXPENSES. IT ALSO EXCLUDES ALL COSTS RELATED TO NON-HOTEL OPERATIONS. WE DEFINE GOP MARGIN AS GOP DIVIDED BY REVENUE. WE CALCULATE OUR NET DEBT BY ADDING LONG- AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS AND CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS.

WE USE EBITDA, EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, GOP, AND GOP MARGIN IN OUR BUSINESS OPERATIONS TO EVALUATE OUR OPERATIONS' PERFORMANCE, DEVELOP BUDGETS, AND MEASURE OUR PERFORMANCE AGAINST THOSE BUDGETS. WE ALSO USE NET DEBT AS PART OF OUR LIQUIDITY EVALUATION.

WE FIND THESE MEASURES TO BE A USEFUL TOOL TO ASSIST IN EVALUATING PERFORMANCE BECAUSE THEY ELIMINATE ITEMS RELATED TO FINANCE COSTS, TAXES AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION. FURTHERMORE, WE BELIEVE THAT EBITDA IS COMMONLY REPORTED BY COMPARABLE BUSINESSES AND USED BY INVESTORS IN COMPARING THE PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESSES WITHOUT REGARD TO DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION, WHICH CAN VARY SIGNIFICANTLY DEPENDING UPON ACCOUNTING METHODS (PARTICULARLY WHEN ACQUISITIONS HAVE OCCURRED).

EBITDA, EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, GOP AND GOP MARGIN MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES DISCLOSED BY OTHER COMPANIES, AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT USE THESE NON-IFRS MEASURES AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR THE FIGURES PROVIDED IN OUR AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

MANAGEMENT USES THESE SUPPLEMENTAL NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO EVALUATE PERFORMANCE PERIOD OVER PERIOD, TO ANALYZE THE UNDERLYING TRENDS IN OUR BUSINESS, TO ASSESS OUR PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO OUR COMPETITORS AND TO ESTABLISH OPERATIONAL GOALS AND FORECASTS THAT ARE USED IN ALLOCATING RESOURCES. IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT USES THESE NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FURTHER ITS UNDERSTANDING OF THE PERFORMANCE OF OUR OPERATING SEGMENTS. WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE IMPACT OF THE RECENT ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, THE ADJUSTMENTS EXCLUDED FROM OUR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ARE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE EXCLUDED FROM OUR OPERATING SEGMENTS' MEASURES OF NET SALES AND PROFIT OR LOSS. THESE ADJUSTMENTS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE SEGMENT MEASURES REPORTED TO OUR CHIEF OPERATING DECISION MAKER THAT ARE USED TO MAKE OPERATING DECISIONS AND ASSESS PERFORMANCE.