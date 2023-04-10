Orascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations, with more than 33 years of experience and a proven track record of sustainable development, including hotels, private villas, and apartments, as well as leisure facilities that include golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure.
The Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Our strategy is to create value through our extensive and diverse land bank for medium- and long-term stakeholders. To that end, we accumulate large tracts of land with enough space to develop self-sufficient communities and towns.
As a hotel owner and operator, we have 33 hotels with more than 7,000 rooms in six countries, with facilities that are either self-managed by Orascom Hotels Management (OHM) or by selected third-party hotel managers under management contracts. We operate our hotels alongside internationally renowned strategic franchise partners, including Rotana, Steigenberger, Sheraton, Movenpick, Radisson, and the ultra-high-end luxury
brand, Chedi, or as independently branded properties. The Group has secured a land bank of 101.4 million m2 across jurisdictions as of the end of December 2022. Our nine destinations are already completely operational, and they include El Gouna on the Red Sea Coast, Taba Heights in the Sinai Peninsula, Makadi Heights in the Red Sea district, Byoum in Fayoum, The Cove in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland (in which the Group currently holds a 49% stake). In addition, O West in Egypt, the Group's newest fully integrated destination, and Eco-Bos in the United Kingdom (UK), are now in various stages of development and are expected to be operational by 2023.
