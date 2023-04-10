Orascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report

The Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Our strategy is to create value through our extensive and diverse land bank for medium- and long-term stakeholders. To that end, we accumulate large tracts of land with enough space to develop self-sufficient communities and towns.

As a hotel owner and operator, we have 33 hotels with more than 7,000 rooms in six countries, with facilities that are either self-managed by Orascom Hotels Management (OHM) or by selected third-party hotel managers under management contracts. We operate our hotels alongside internationally renowned strategic franchise partners, including Rotana, Steigenberger, Sheraton, Movenpick, Radisson, and the ultra-high-end luxury