Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Orascom Development Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:11 2023-04-06 am EDT
7.280 CHF   +0.83%
10:26aOrascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/30Orascom Development Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/30Orascom Development : Financial statementsfy 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report

04/10/2023 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DELIVERING GROWTH, ACCELERATING VALUE

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

CONTENTS

01 AT A GLANCE

03

1.1 Company Profile

04

1.2 Destinations Map

05

1.3 Chairman's Note

06

1.3 CEO's Note

09

1.4 Key Highlights of 2022

20

02 COUNTRIES

27

2.1 Egypt

31

2.2 Oman

52

2.3 UAE

62

2.4 Montenegro

65

2.5 Switzerland

70

2.6 Morocco

75

2.7 UK

76

03 OUR PEOPLE

80

3.1 Our People

81

04 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

83

4.1 Group Structure and Significant Shareholders

84

4.2 Capital Structure

88

4.3 Board of Directors

92

4.4 Executive Management

102

4.5 Employees

106

4.6 Compensation and Shareholding Loans

106

4.7 Shareholders' Participation

107

4.8 Changes of Control and Defense Measures

109

4.9 External Auditors

110

4.10 General Blackouts Periods

112

4.11 InformationPolicy

113

05 COMPENSATION REPORT

115

06 INVESTOR INFORMATION

130

07 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

137

7.1 Consolidated Financial Statements

138

7.2 Statutory Financial Statements

233

08 GLOSSARY

246

2

ODH Annual Report 2022

01 AT A GLANCE

3

ODH Annual Report 2022

At a Glance

1.1 COMPANY PROFILE

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations, with more than 33 years of experience and a proven track record of sustainable development, including hotels, private villas, and apartments, as well as leisure facilities that include golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure.

The Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Our strategy is to create value through our extensive and diverse land bank for medium- and long-term stakeholders. To that end, we accumulate large tracts of land with enough space to develop self-sufficient communities and towns.

As a hotel owner and operator, we have 33 hotels with more than 7,000 rooms in six countries, with facilities that are either self-managed by Orascom Hotels Management (OHM) or by selected third-party hotel managers under management contracts. We operate our hotels alongside internationally renowned strategic franchise partners, including Rotana, Steigenberger, Sheraton, Movenpick, Radisson, and the ultra-high-end luxury

brand, Chedi, or as independently branded properties. The Group has secured a land bank of 101.4 million m2 across jurisdictions as of the end of December 2022. Our nine destinations are already completely operational, and they include El Gouna on the Red Sea Coast, Taba Heights in the Sinai Peninsula, Makadi Heights in the Red Sea district, Byoum in Fayoum, The Cove in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland (in which the Group currently holds a 49% stake). In addition, O West in Egypt, the Group's newest fully integrated destination, and Eco-Bos in the United Kingdom (UK), are now in various stages of development and are expected to be operational by 2023.

9

Operating

Destinations

9,103

Employees in 2022

101.4 mn

m2

One of the Largest

Land Banks

7,143

Rooms Across

33 Hotels

7

World Class

Marinas

4

ODH Annual Report 2022

At a Glance

1.2 DESTINATIONS MAP

101.4 m2

19.6 m2

62.6 m2

19.1m2

mn

mn

mn

mn

Total Land

Completed

Undeveloped Land

Under Construction

Area

Area

Area

& Development

8

1

EGYPT

El Gouna

O West

5

Makadi Heights

Taba Heights

2

Byoum

2

MONTENEGRO

Luštica Bay

3

1

MOROCCO

7

3

4

Chbika

4

OMAN

Hawana Salalah

Jebel Sifah

As Sodah Island

City Walk

5

SWITZERLAND

Andermatt

7

UAE

The Cove

8

UK

Eco Bos

5

ODH Annual Report 2022

Disclaimer

Orascom Development Holding AG published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
10:26aOrascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/30Orascom Development Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended De..
CI
03/30Orascom Development : Financial statementsfy 2022
PU
03/30Orascom Development : Ergebnisse präsentationfy 2022
PU
03/30Orascom Development Returns to Attributable Profit in FY22
MT
03/30ODH delivers strong results with revenue reaching CHF 689.7 million in FY 2022 and net ..
EQ
03/30Orascom Development Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/29Orascom Development : Earnings releasesfy 2022
PU
03/23Orascom Development Unit, SODIC Abandon Deal Talks on Real Estate Project in Egypt
MT
03/23Orascom Development Holding Ag : Orascom Development Egypt provides update regarding O Wes..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 723 M 799 M 799 M
Net income 2023 45,7 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2023 402 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,41x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 293 M 324 M 324 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Orascom Development Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,28 CHF
Average target price 8,53 CHF
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Omar El-Hamamsy Group Chief Executive Officer
Ashraf Suriel Nessim Group Chief Financial Officer
Naguib Onsi Naguib Sawiris Chairman
Frank Konings Group Chief Technical Officer
Ahmed Dessouky Group Chief Business Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG-1.62%324
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.50%50 363
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.29%37 379
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.48%11 512
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION19.52%11 491
ACCOR29.51%8 518
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer