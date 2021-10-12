Orascom Development Holding AG: -2

regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Contact: Contact Investor Relations Sara El Gawahergy +2 01 205 20 52 18 ir@orascomdh.com Contact Media Relations media@orascomdh.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1239949
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
=------------
1239949 12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239949&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 12, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)