    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
Orascom Development Holding AG: -2-

10/12/2021 | 01:02am EDT
regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Contact: Contact Investor Relations Sara El Gawahergy +2 01 205 20 52 18 ir@orascomdh.com Contact Media Relations media@orascomdh.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Orascom Development Holding AG 
              Gotthardstraße 12 
              6460 Altdorf 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 41 874 17 17 
Fax:          +41 41 874 17 07 
E-mail:       ir@orascomdh.com 
Internet:     www.orascomdh.com 
ISIN:         CH0038285679 
Valor:        A0NJ37 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1239949 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1239949 12-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239949&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

