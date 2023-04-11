Advanced search
    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
11:30:11 2023-04-06 am EDT
7.280 CHF   +0.83%
01:03aOrascom Development Holding Ag : Publication of the 2022 Annual Report
EQ
04/10Orascom Development : FY 2022 Annual Report
PU
03/30Orascom Development Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

04/11/2023 | 01:03am EDT
Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

11-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. 

Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

Altdorf, 11 April 2023 – The Company has published today the 2022 Annual Report. The report can be accessed under the following link:

Annual Report 2022
 

 

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's destinations are distributed over seven different countries (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located on the Sixth of October City.

 

Contact for Investors:
Ashraf Nessim         
Chief Financial Officer   
Mobile: +20 122 213 1612
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11     
Email: ir@orascomdh.com     
 
Ahmed Abou El Ella         
Investor Relations Director   
Mobile: +20 122 129 5555     
Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com     
 
Philippe Blangey  
Partner       
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch  
 

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding’s results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.




 

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1604247

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1604247  11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604247&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Income Statement Evolution
