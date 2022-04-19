Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Orascom Development Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODHN   CH0038285679

ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG

(ODHN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/14 11:31:57 am EDT
9.300 CHF   +2.20%
01:02aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
04/08ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : publishes annual report and announces changes in the Board of Directors
EQ
04/08Orascom Development Holding AG Announces Board Resignations
CI
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2022

04/19/2022 | 01:02am EDT
Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM
Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2022

19.04.2022 / 07:00

Press Release

Orascom Development Holding AG: Publication of the Convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2022

Altdorf, 19 April 2022 - Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH) today published the convocation to the Annual General Meeting 2022. As a precautionary measure in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held without the physical presence of shareholders. Shareholders have the possibility to grant a written or electronic power of attorney with instructions for the exercise of their voting rights to the independent proxy.

As announced on 8 April 2022, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Ms. Maria Rioumine as new member and Mr. Naguib S. Sawiris as new chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the renewal and increase of the company's authorized capital. Mrs. Barbara Merz Wipfli, attorney-at-law and notary, is proposed as independent proxy to succeed Dr. Hansheiri Inderkum who has decided not to stand for reelection and whose term will therefore end upon the conclusion of the 2022 AGM.

The convocation to the Annual General Meeting will be sent by mail to all shareholders registered in the Company's share register and is available on the Company's website under the following link: Convocation to the 2022 AGM

 

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lu?tica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City.


Contact for Investors:
Sara El Gawahergy
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management
Tel: +202 246 18961
Tel: +41 418 74 17 11
Mob: +41 79 156 78 49
Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Contact for Media Relations:
Philippe Blangey
Partner
Dynamics Group AG
Tel: +41 432 68 32 35
Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch
 

Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement
The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.
media@orascomdh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1329613

 
End of News EQS News Service

1329613  19.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
