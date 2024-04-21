CONTENTS
SECTION ONE
SECTION TWO
SECTION THREE
INTRODUCTION TO 2023 ESG REPORT
PRESENTING ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT
COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY
04 About This Report
08 Our Unifying Principles
13 Our Strategy and ESG Ambitions
05 Letter from Group CEO
09 Our Land and Destinations
14 Identifying ESG Risks and Opportunities
10 Business Overview and 2023 Highlights
15 2023 Materiality Assessment
11 Awards, Certiﬁcations, and Industry Recognition
16 2023 ESG Priority Focus Areas
17 2024 ESG Approach
SECTION FOUR
SECTION FIVE
SECTION SIX
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
OUR WORK AND PERFORMANCE TO DATE
APPENDIX
19 Our Key Stakeholder Groups
22 2023 ESG Highlights
39 Key ESG Metrics
63 UN SDGs
20 Engaging With Stakeholders
23 Our Environmental Responsibility
46 Listing OD Policies
64 UNGC Commitment
27 Our Social Responsibility
47 Swiss Code
65 Independent Assurance Letter
35 Our Governance
48 GRI Index
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report marks a signiﬁcant milestone for Orascom Development (OD). While we have been actively engaged in sustainable activities since establishing our ﬁrst town, this report presents the ﬁrst consolidated overview of our activities and external impact on sustainability. It notably includes our ﬁrst greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment covering operations across four countries.
We have chosen to structure our report following the recommendations of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI - see appendix 6.4 tables A-C) for reporting on sustainability and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs - see appendix 6.5 table A). In this respect, we also afﬁrm our endorsement to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC - see appendix 6.6 table A). Throughout the report, we have referenced the SDGs (see this page) to highlight where and how we have integrated these goals within the sustainability activities and strategies deployed throughout our operations.
By using GRI's framework, we are adhering to international guidelines on Environmental (for example air emissions, energy management and habitat protection), Social (for example consumer rights, community development and human capital) and Governance (for example anti-corruption, business ethics and anti-competition) pillars. Paired with our endorsement of the UNGC Ten Principles, we are committed to respecting human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption laws.
Art. 964b of the Swiss Code of Obligations provides for reporting requirements regarding certain non-ﬁnancial matters (see appendix 6.3 table A for a summary of how this report complies with these requirements).
Throughout the report, we have referenced the SDGs to highlight where and how we have integrated these goals within the sustainability activities and strategies deployed throughout our operations.
The data in this report covers the ﬁscal year 2023, from 1 January to 31 December 2023, unless speciﬁed otherwise.
The scope of this 2023 report includes nine destinations in the following geographies:
- Egypt: El Gouna and Makadi Heights by the Red Sea, Taba Heights on the Sinai Peninsula; Byoum in Fayoum; O West in west Cairo
- Montenegro: Luštica Bay
- Oman: Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah
- United Arab Emirates: The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah
Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland (in which OD currently holds a 49% stake and which is not consolidated in the Group's Financials) is not included in the scope of this integrated report, nor is our destination in the UK (West Carclaze) that started operations recently. A separate ESG report is available on Andermatt Swiss Alps' website: www.andermatt-swissalps.ch.
LETTER FROM GROUP CEO
Since we began 35 years ago, Orascom Development has been inspired by the belief that our customers deserve to live "Life As It Should Be". Today, this principle extends beyond simply living a good life but also is rooted in living life for good and with purpose.
Here we present Orascom Development's ﬁrst Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report - an account of our commitment to driving long-term sustainability, social responsibility, and transparent governance.
In 2023, we introduced unifying principles that guide our journey to transform Orascom Development from a family-owned business to a pre-eminent,multi-national developer. These principles comprise our shared vision, mission, and values.
We are pioneers in destination development with towns across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. We work with private sector and public sector partners to build the structures and networks that enable our economies and societies to be more resilient, more prosperous, and more sustainable - in all senses of the word.
While our residences and hotels generally attract premium customers, we have also focused on creating jobs, housing and public places for the wider society. Lifting people out of poverty. Providing access to healthcare and learning. And building communities that work. This is placemaking at its best and most purposeful.
El Gouna, our ﬁrst destination established in 1989, has long been committed to being a fully integrated, sustainable town. Over the years, our approach to placemaking has allowed us to replicate El Gouna's success in other integrated towns in Egypt and further aﬁeld in Europe and the GCC.
Throughout this report, you will ﬁnd examples of how we are modernizing our current operations and properties, incorporating eco-friendly building designs, and bringing to life more sustainable communities in our towns.
We recognize the urgency of addressing climate change and acknowledge our responsibility as a global developer in contributing to a healthier planet. Our environmental commitment is best reﬂected in proactive, impactful measures we are taking to decarbonize our operations, enhance energy efﬁciency, conserve water responsibly, manage waste sustainably, and protect biodiversity actively. By putting resources into nature-based solutions
- such as protecting wildlife habitats or marine life, we enhance environmental resilience through greater ecological balance and improved ecosystems.
SUSTAINABILITY IN ACTION
EL GOUNA, EGYPT
WHERE IT ALL STARTED
El Gouna is home to a multicultural community with residents and visitors of
Of our 33-hotel portfolio, 18 of them are in El Gouna and, collectively, they
over 100 different nationalities and harmoniously combines residences,
were among the ﬁrst hotels in Egypt to join the Green Star Hotel program
hotels, commercial and leisure amenities within the beautiful natural
for sustainability.
environment along Egypt's Red Sea coastline.
Already, over one-ﬁfth of El Gouna's power is generated by solar and our
A decade ago, El Gouna became the ﬁrst place in Africa and the Arab
water treatment plants produce one-third of El Gouna's irrigation water.
region to receive the UN-sponsored Global Green Town award, honouring
cities displaying substantial efforts and progress towards environmental
These are just a few ways that highlight how El Gouna is working to become
sustainability and a greener community.
a local champion of sustainability.
Our people are our bedrock, and their persistent dedication and hard work is instrumental in achieving our sustainable development goals. We prioritize their professional development, well-being and safety. We are nurturing a supportive and empowering environment through workplace practices and initiatives such as a new Learning and Development (L&D) platform we established in 2022 and adherence to local health and safety laws and compliance with international standards for health and safety management practices in our hotels.
This report comes as a milestone in our journey towards Orascom Development's sustainable future, and with full alignment and active support from our Board of Directors.
Our shared vision and roadmap for future growth reinforce our commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and transparent governance. We have a long-term view as we navigate the evolving landscape of responsible business practices and sustainable development.
Just as the climate crisis is indicative of the interconnectedness of our natural ecosystems, the way we do business has effects beyond our organization. Our processes, policies, sourcing and commitment to ethics also inﬂuence our people, suppliers, partners, and the broader economies of the markets where we operate. This underscores the importance of embedding transparency in our governance framework and leadership practices, ensuring that our stakeholders are well informed and integrity stands as a hallmark of our employees' shared values.
By focusing on the future and working with government and private sector partners to build trust, we can build better towns - improving efﬁciency, sustainability, and quality of life in our communities - while creating long-term value for our stakeholders. Together, we aim to continue making a lasting impact and building a better future for generations to come.
Sincerely,
Omar El Hamamsy
Group CEO
Orascom Development Holding
Orascom Development is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations, with more than 35 years of experience and a proven track record of sustainable development, including hotels, private villas, and apartments, as well as leisure facilities that include golf courses, marinas, and supporting infrastructure.
MISSION
Our shared mission is to create integrated destinations and build vibrant communities where people are inspired to live, play and work, with passion and purpose.
We believe every destination should have a unique character, with its own soul and personality. We design our master-planned communities with all the facilities and amenities to deliver an improved quality of life and unlock life's potential. We already have a track record of highly regarded destinations, and we are set to continue and build that on these successes.
VISION
Our shared vision is to become a global leader in destination development and the partner of choice for transforming land into thriving centres of life.
We aim to elevate the benchmark of living with master planned developments that empower, inspire, integrate, and respect. We are fostering connections to a mindset, a community, and a sense of belonging. We deﬁne our success by the quality of life our destinations deliver and the long-term value we create. Sustainability forms part of our central business model, and as such Orascom Development strives to align strategy and sustainability in all its endeavours. We do this by being proactive rather than reactive and engaging in the entire ecosystem. This common understanding establishes connections throughout our global stakeholder network.
VALUES
Our shared values are to be customer obsessed, team oriented, driven and resourceful and committed to high integrity.
These values inﬂuence our day-to-day activities and guide us in our decision making. What they mean to us:
- Customer Obsessed: Putting our customers at the centre of everything
- Team Oriented: Recognizing we win when we work as one team
- Driven + Resourceful: Creating positive impact through determination
- Commited to High Integrity: Aiming to do what is right, always
STAKEHOLDER
OUR WORK AND
ENGAGEMENT
PERFORMANCE TO DATE
APPENDIX
OUR LAND AND DESTINATIONS
Orascom Development owns a land bank of 101.4 million m2 (as of 31 December 2023) across seven countries in North Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
Our strategy is to create value through our extensive and diverse land bank for medium- and long-term stakeholders by developing large tracts of land into self-sufﬁcient communities and towns that we refer to as 'Destinations'. These are El Gouna and Makadi Heights on the Red Sea Coast, O West in west Cairo, Taba Heights on the Sinai Peninsula, and Byoum in Fayoum, in Egypt; The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman; Luštica Bay in Montenegro; and Andermatt Swiss Alps in Switzerland (in which the Group currently holds a 49% stake). In addition, we have recently started operations at West Carclazein the UK.
OPERATING
Egypt (EGY)
Oman (OMN)
El Gouna
Hawana Salalah
O West
Jebal Sifah
Makadi Heights
Byoum
Taba Heights
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Montenegro (MNE)
The Cove
Luštica Bay
Switzerland (CHE)
United Kingdom (GBP)
Andermatt Swiss Alps*
West Carclaze*
EARLY STAGE
Morocco (MOR)
Chibika*
Note: (*) Not included in the scope of 2023 ESG Report
BUSINESS OVERVIEW AND 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Orascom Development's operating business is organized along the following segments: Real Estate and Construction; Hotels; Destination Management and Other Operations and Land Sales. Each segment plays a strategic role in our integrated business model. Managing our activities through this structured approach allows us to optimize our operations within each segment, capture synergies at the destination level and deliver excellence across our operating business units.
GROUP
8,789
11
101m2
1989
mn
Employees
Operating Destinations
Land Bank
Founded
at the end
across seven
of which 41 mn m2
and listed on
of 2023
countries
are developed
SIX since 2008
REAL ESTATE
Orascom Development's residential real estate offering plays a key role within our integrated towns to position us as a leader in the markets where we operate. Our successful track record is driven by high quality building standards, robust sales and pricing strategies, customer insights and technical acumen in developing homes that range from multi-tenant properties to high-end luxury villas across Egypt, the GCC and Europe.
HOSPITALITY
Orascom Development owns 33 hotels with more than 7,000 rooms in six countries, with facilities that are either self-managed by Orascom Hotels Management or by select third-party hotel managers under contract. We operate our hotels with internationally renowned strategic franchise partners, including Mövenpick, Radisson, Rotana, Steigenberger, Sheraton, and the luxury brand, The Chedi, or as independently branded properties.
DESTINATION MANAGEMENT AND OTHER OPERATIONS
This segment includes all key infrastructures and services needed for our towns to be self-sufﬁcient (including all utilities) as well as operations delivered to turn our destinations into vibrant communities. These include the management of commercial assets, such as marinas, golf courses, sports facilities, leisure events, retail shops, and food and beverage establishments, as well as the delivery of a broad range of community activities (notably via our events agenda).
Orascom Development is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. To view its 2023 Annual Report, please visit: www.orascomdh.com/investor-relations
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
2,115
1,366
34
65%
Residential
Residential Units
Hotels with
Total Hotel
Units Sold
Delivered
7,281 rooms
Occupancy
FINANCIALS (CHF)
704 mn
655 mn
174 mn
54 mn
Real Estate Sales
Total Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Proﬁt
10
