ABOUT THIS REPORT

This Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report marks a signiﬁcant milestone for Orascom Development (OD). While we have been actively engaged in sustainable activities since establishing our ﬁrst town, this report presents the ﬁrst consolidated overview of our activities and external impact on sustainability. It notably includes our ﬁrst greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessment covering operations across four countries.

We have chosen to structure our report following the recommendations of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI - see appendix 6.4 tables A-C) for reporting on sustainability and aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs - see appendix 6.5 table A). In this respect, we also afﬁrm our endorsement to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC - see appendix 6.6 table A). Throughout the report, we have referenced the SDGs (see this page) to highlight where and how we have integrated these goals within the sustainability activities and strategies deployed throughout our operations.

By using GRI's framework, we are adhering to international guidelines on Environmental (for example air emissions, energy management and habitat protection), Social (for example consumer rights, community development and human capital) and Governance (for example anti-corruption, business ethics and anti-competition) pillars. Paired with our endorsement of the UNGC Ten Principles, we are committed to respecting human rights, labour rights, environmental protection, and anti-corruption laws.