Orascom Development Holding (AG) Prepared for the Future

Built on Strength, Prudence & Resilience

May 2024

1

TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. ODH At Glance
  2. ODH Vision, Mission, & Business Model
  3. ODH Strategy
  4. Financial Highlights
  5. Investing in ODH
  6. Key Destinations at a Glance
  7. Appendix

2

ODH At a Glance

3

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading fully integrated developer with more than 30 years of experience and a proven international track record of creating iconic masterplans and developing unique destinations

ODH At A Glance

ODH is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange

  • ODH is a leading international developer specializing in creating vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa
  • For more than 30 years, ODH has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities, including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants
  • ODH owns a land bank of more than 100mn square meters with nearly 41% developed or under development into thriving communities and a hospitality portfolio that includes 34 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms and 9,500 employees across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa
  • ODH is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX), while the Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) is listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX)

Free

Float,

ODH Shareholding 23.6%

Structure

LPSO*

76.4%

Core Business Segments

Real Estate

DevelopmentHotels

Recurring Income

Commercial Assets

* LPSO is an entity owned by Samih Sawiris family

4

ODH Vision, Mission and Business Model

5

Our Vision, Mission, and Values, are carefully designed to support the right culture that ensures realizing fast growth rates, while maintaining the highest level of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction

VISION

We aim to become a global leader in destination development and a partner of choice for transforming land into thriving centers of

life

MISSION

We create integrated destinations and build vibrant communities where people are inspired to live, play, and work with passion and

purpose

VALUES

We are customer obsessed, putting our customers and communities at the center of everything we do

We are team oriented, recognizing that we win when we work as one team

We are driven and resourceful, creating positive impact by being relentless in our determination

We are unwavering in our integrity, aiming to do what is right, always

6

We have a clear strategic vision to guide our growth ambitions …

ODH Masterplan Framework

1

2

3

4

5

  • We have a model built on unique and proven know-how
  • We have a sharp understanding of value drivers in our business
  • We have a clear vision and strategic focus
  • We have material reserves for growth
  • We have a diversified portfolio that supports our resilience

7

ODH Key Financial Highlights

8

ODH remained on its growth trajectory with strong operational and financial performance in 2023

Founded in 1989

More than 30 years of excellence in destinations development

10,745 employees

at the end of 2023, and growing

Operating in 7 Countries, across Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Listed since 2008

On SIX and ODE is listed on EGX since 2015

Destinations

11 Operating destinations Spread across 7 countries

101 million sqm of land back, out of which 41 mn sqm are developed

34 Hotels,

with 7,281 rooms

123 New hotel rooms were added; thus, Oman MBO was fulfilled

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Key Business Highlights

real estate units

2,115 sold in 2023

+2.7

million hotel guests

served across our destinations

65%

total hotels occupancy

across our destinations

12

million Swiss Francs

realized from the sale of 45k of

land in El Gouna

Financials (CHF)

704 million in real estate sales

655 million in total revenue

174 million in Adj. EBITDA

54 million in net profit

9

Displayed strong sales traction despite being affected by EGP devaluation

Tremendous real estate sales growth since 2020 and continuing with a CAGR of 19%

ODH real estate sales (CHF mn)

CAGR 19%

664

714

704

485

421

In EGP, real estate sales

126

201

for ODE projects went up

114

by 75% to EGP 19.5bn,

yet not reflected on ODH

due to devaluation

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

ODH real estate revenues (CHF mn)

CAGR 18%

464

400

233

245

381

In EGP,

real estate

127

revenues

for ODE went

66

70

up

by 35%

to EGP 9.9bn,

yet not

reflected on

ODH due

to devaluation

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

  • Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal point.

ODE real estate sales (EGP bn)

CAGR 46%

19,479

9,204

11,109

6,928

6,187

773

1,463

2,290

+75%

growth

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

ODE real estate revenues (EGP bn)

CAGR 44%

9,916

7,341

1,024

2,418

3,321

5,187

468

774

+35%

growth

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Orascom Development Holding AG published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2024 12:15:02 UTC.