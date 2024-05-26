Orascom Development Holding (AG) Prepared for the Future
Built on Strength, Prudence & Resilience
May 2024
1
TABLE OF CONTENT
- ODH At Glance
- ODH Vision, Mission, & Business Model
- ODH Strategy
- Financial Highlights
- Investing in ODH
- Key Destinations at a Glance
- Appendix
2
ODH At a Glance
3
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading fully integrated developer with more than 30 years of experience and a proven international track record of creating iconic masterplans and developing unique destinations
ODH At A Glance
ODH is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange
- ODH is a leading international developer specializing in creating vibrant, integrated communities in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa
- For more than 30 years, ODH has been a pioneer in creating destinations where people are inspired to live, work, and play with passion and purpose. The integrated towns harmoniously combine residential areas with private villas and apartments, hotels, and award-winning leisure and commercial amenities, including golf courses, marinas, sports facilities, retail shops and restaurants
- ODH owns a land bank of more than 100mn square meters with nearly 41% developed or under development into thriving communities and a hospitality portfolio that includes 34 premium and luxury hotels with more than 7,000 rooms and 9,500 employees across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa
- ODH is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX), while the Egyptian subsidiary Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) is listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX)
Free
Float,
ODH Shareholding 23.6%
Structure
LPSO*
76.4%
Core Business Segments
Real Estate
DevelopmentHotels
Recurring Income
Commercial Assets
* LPSO is an entity owned by Samih Sawiris family
4
ODH Vision, Mission and Business Model
5
Our Vision, Mission, and Values, are carefully designed to support the right culture that ensures realizing fast growth rates, while maintaining the highest level of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction
VISION
We aim to become a global leader in destination development and a partner of choice for transforming land into thriving centers of
life
MISSION
We create integrated destinations and build vibrant communities where people are inspired to live, play, and work with passion and
purpose
VALUES
We are customer obsessed, putting our customers and communities at the center of everything we do
We are team oriented, recognizing that we win when we work as one team
We are driven and resourceful, creating positive impact by being relentless in our determination
We are unwavering in our integrity, aiming to do what is right, always
6
We have a clear strategic vision to guide our growth ambitions …
ODH Masterplan Framework
1
2
3
4
5
- We have a model built on unique and proven know-how
- We have a sharp understanding of value drivers in our business
- We have a clear vision and strategic focus
- We have material reserves for growth
- We have a diversified portfolio that supports our resilience
7
ODH Key Financial Highlights
8
ODH remained on its growth trajectory with strong operational and financial performance in 2023
Founded in 1989
More than 30 years of excellence in destinations development
10,745 employees
at the end of 2023, and growing
Operating in 7 Countries, across Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Listed since 2008
On SIX and ODE is listed on EGX since 2015
Destinations
11 Operating destinations Spread across 7 countries
101 million sqm of land back, out of which 41 mn sqm are developed
34 Hotels,
with 7,281 rooms
123 New hotel rooms were added; thus, Oman MBO was fulfilled
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Key Business Highlights
real estate units
2,115 sold in 2023
+2.7
million hotel guests
served across our destinations
65%
total hotels occupancy
across our destinations
12
million Swiss Francs
realized from the sale of 45k of
land in El Gouna
Financials (CHF)
704 million in real estate sales
655 million in total revenue
174 million in Adj. EBITDA
54 million in net profit
9
Displayed strong sales traction despite being affected by EGP devaluation
Tremendous real estate sales growth since 2020 and continuing with a CAGR of 19%
ODH real estate sales (CHF mn)
CAGR 19%
664
714
704
485
421
In EGP, real estate sales
126
201
for ODE projects went up
114
by 75% to EGP 19.5bn,
yet not reflected on ODH
due to devaluation
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
ODH real estate revenues (CHF mn)
CAGR 18%
464
400
233
245
381
In EGP,
real estate
127
revenues
for ODE went
66
70
up
by 35%
to EGP 9.9bn,
yet not
reflected on
ODH due
to devaluation
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
- Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal point.
ODE real estate sales (EGP bn)
CAGR 46%
19,479
9,204
11,109
6,928
6,187
773
1,463
2,290
+75%
growth
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
ODE real estate revenues (EGP bn)
CAGR 44%
9,916
7,341
1,024
2,418
3,321
5,187
468
774
+35%
growth
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Orascom Development Holding AG published this content on 26 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2024 12:15:02 UTC.