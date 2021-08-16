Log in
Orascom Development : announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

08/16/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results
Orascom Development Holding announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1H 2021 Financial Results

16-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1H 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1H 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:00am CET.

Thank You
Regards
IR Team


 

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226552

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1226552  16-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226552&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
