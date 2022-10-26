Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIH   EGS693V1C014

ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.

(OIH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-10-24
0.2090 EGP    0.00%
04:28aOrascom Investment E : Naguib Sawiris assumes the responsibility of OIH's Executive Chairman & Marwan Hussein as the CEO
PU
04:18aOrascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary October 25, 2022
PU
10/18Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary October 17, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orascom Investment E : Naguib Sawiris assumes the responsibility of OIH's Executive Chairman & Marwan Hussein as the CEO

10/26/2022 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Naguib Sawiris assumes the responsibility of OIH's Executive

Chairman & Marwan Hussein as the CEO

Cairo, October 25th, 2022: Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. (Orascom Investment) announced today that in light of the Company's debut to implement strategic projects in the renewable energy and real estate & touristic development sectors In the African and regional levels, the Board of Directors decided to make some amendments to the Board and the company's administrative structure. The Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Eng. Akil Hamed Bashir - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, while continuing as a non-executive member of the Board, and appointing Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors effective 01/11/2022. The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Marwan Hussein as CEO of the company as of the same date, provided that decisions are submitted to the General Assembly of shareholders for confirmation at their first meeting, in addition to other amendments that will be presented and discussed in the next general assembly regarding the formation of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the recommendations of the Board of Directors at the time.

In light of the changes approved by the Board of Directors, Eng. Naguib Sawiris commented "The Company is looking forward to implementing its new strategy in the renewable energy and the real estate & touristic development sectors, especially in Africa and the Middle East, in order to maximize the value of the Company and the return to its investors, and open new markets for the Orascom." He also expressed his confidence in the Company's management and employees and their ability to implement the proposed projects in accordance with the vision of the Board of Directors and the aspirations of its shareholders.

- END -

About Orascom Investment Holding (Orascom Investment)

Orascom Investment Holding has been operating as a holding company with investments mainly in the telecom, media & technology and cable businesses since its establishment in 2011. Born out of the split of assets between OTMTI and VEON (formerly known as Vimpelcom), Orascom Investment holds the legacy of the region's most successful telecoms operator. As the industry matured, Orascom Investment recently adopted a new direction to diversify its portfolio from a solely Telecom and Technology based firm to an Investment Holding company.

Orascom Investment Holding invests in industries that are critical to the future, including energy, financial services, food industries, real estate development, logistics and transport. Orascom Investment Holding is currently exploring opportunities across Egypt, Africa and the Middle East. Wherever we invest, we will always aspire to transform lives to make a lasting contribution to sustainable economic development.

For More Information:

Media Relations, Orascom Investment Holding

Nile City Towers, South Tower, 29th Floor

2005A Corniche El Nile, Ramlet Beaulac, 11221 Cairo, Egypt E-mail: communications@orascomih.com

Disclaimer

Orascom Investment Holding SAE published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
04:28aOrascom Investment E : Naguib Sawiris assumes the responsibility of OIH's Executive Chairm..
PU
04:18aOrascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary October 25, 2022
PU
10/18Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary October 17, 2022
PU
08/25Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
06/16Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary June 15, 2022
PU
06/16Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/06Orascom Investment E : BOD and Shareholder Structure report Q1 2022
PU
03/31Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/30Orascom Investment E : Invitation to the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
PU
03/30Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary March 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 229 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2021 498 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net cash 2021 953 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 096 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 EGP
Average target price 0,37 EGP
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Naguib Onsi Naguib Sawiris Executive Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Marwan Mohammad Hussein Chief Financial Officer
Akil Hamed Beshir Chairman
Mohammed Hamdan Mahmoud Ashmawy Independent Non-Executive Director
Iskandar Shalaby Naguib Rizk Shalaby Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.-10.68%56
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-29.89%151 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.06%132 533
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.73%92 497
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.63%89 946
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 293