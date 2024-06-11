Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E.
Established pursuant to the provisions of Law 95/1992
Head Office: Nile City Towers, South Tower,
2005 A corniche El Nile, Ramlet Beaulac, 11221, Cairo, Egypt
Commercial register number: 394061 Cairo
Summary of Board of Directors Resolutions by Circulation
10 June 2024
On June 10, 2024, upon the invitation of the Chairman, Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, the following resolutions were taken by circulation by all members of the Board, as per the Company's AoA:
- Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, Chairman;
- Mr. Marwan Hussein Mohamed, OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Managing Director;
- Eng. Akil Beshir, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;
- Mr. Hassan Mostafa Abdo, OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Non-Executive Board Member;
- Mr. Ashraf Abdel Tawab Salman, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;
- Mr. Mohamed Hamdan Ashmawy, Non-Executive Expert Board Member (independent); and
- Mrs. Wafaa Shoukry Zaklama, Board Member;
- Mrs. Manal Abdel Hamid; Executive Board Member.
Mr. Oussama Daniel Nassif was appointed Secretary of the Board.
The Resolutions:
1. To ratify the Audit Committee's report on the standalone financial statements for the period starting on 01/01/2024 and ending on 31/03/2024
- To approve Board of Directors' report on Company's activity for the period starting on 01/01/2024 and ending on 31/03/2024.
- To ratify the Auditor's report on the standalone financial statements for the period starting on 01/01/2024 and ending on 31/03/2024.
- To approve the standalone financial statements for the fiscal period starting on 01/01/2024 and ending on 31/03/2024.
Head of Investors Relations
Malak El-Meteini
