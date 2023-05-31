Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Egypt
  4. Egyptian Exchange
  5. Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIH   EGS693V1C014

ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.

(OIH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2023-05-29
0.2400 EGP   +0.84%
04:56aOrascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 30, 2023
PU
05/16Orascom Investment E : Summary of Ordinary General Assembly Meeting May 15th, 2023
PU
05/16Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 15, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 30, 2023

05/31/2023 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E.

Established pursuant to the provisions of Law 95/1992

Head Office: Nile City Towers, South Tower,

2005 A corniche El Nile, Ramlet Beaulac, 11221, Cairo, Egypt

Commercial register number: 394061 Cairo

Summary of Board of Directors Resolutions by Circulation

30 May 2023

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, upon the invitation of the Board Chairman, Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, the following resolutions were taken by circulation by all members of the Board, as per the Company's AoA:

  • Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, Chairman;
  • Mr. Marwan Hussein Mohamed, OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Managing Director;
  • Eng. Akil Beshir, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;
  • Mr. Hassan Mostafa Abdoو OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Non-Executive Board Member;
  • Mr. Ashraf Abdel Tawab Salman, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;
  • Mr. Mohamed Hamdan Ashmawy, Non-Executive Expert Board Member (independent); and
  • Mrs. Wafaa Shoukry Zaklama, Board Member;
  • Mrs. Manal Abdel Hamid; Board Member

Ms. Rita Ibrahim Ishak was appointed Secretary of the Board.

The Resolutions:

  1. Ratified the Audit Committee's report on the standalone financial statements for the period starting on 1/1/2023 and ending on 31/3/2023, prepared as per Egyptian Accounting Standard.
  2. Approved the Board report on the Company's activity for the period starting on 1/1/2023 and ending on 31/3/2023.
  3. Ratified the auditor's report on the standalone financial statements for the period starting on 1/1/2023 and ending on 31/3/2023.

4. Ratified the standalone financial statements for the fiscal period starting on 1/1/2023 and ending on 31/3/2023.

Head of Investors Relations

Malak El-Meteini

Disclaimer

Orascom Investment Holding SAE published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
04:56aOrascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 30, 2023
PU
05/16Orascom Investment E : Summary of Ordinary General Assembly Meeting May 15th, 2023
PU
05/16Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 15, 2023
PU
05/09Orascom Investment Holding Announces Partnership with BluEV LLC
CI
05/01Orascom Investment E : OGM Postponement Notice
PU
04/26Orascom Investment E : Consolidated Financial Statements December 31st, 2020
PU
04/04Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary April 3, 2023
PU
04/04Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
2022Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary December 4, 2022
PU
2022Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 4,56 M 4,56 M
Net income 2022 418 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 307 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 259 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
Duration : Period :
Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 EGP
Average target price 0,27 EGP
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Managers and Directors
Marwan Mohammad Hussein Chief Executive Officer
Naguib Onsi Naguib Sawiris Executive Chairman
Mohammed Hamdan Mahmoud Ashmawy Independent Non-Executive Director
Iskandar Shalaby Naguib Rizk Shalaby Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Akil Hamed Beshir Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORASCOM INVESTMENT HOLDING S.A.E.-12.73%41
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.35%180 437
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.17%146 719
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.44%110 724
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.73%97 944
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.27%72 928
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer