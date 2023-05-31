Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary May 30, 2023

Orascom Investment Holding S.A.E.

Established pursuant to the provisions of Law 95/1992

Head Office: Nile City Towers, South Tower,

2005 A corniche El Nile, Ramlet Beaulac, 11221, Cairo, Egypt

Commercial register number: 394061 Cairo

Summary of Board of Directors Resolutions by Circulation

30 May 2023

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, upon the invitation of the Board Chairman, Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, the following resolutions were taken by circulation by all members of the Board, as per the Company's AoA:

Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, Chairman;

Mr. Marwan Hussein Mohamed, OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Managing Director;

Eng. Akil Beshir, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;

Non-Executive Expert Board Member; Mr. Hassan Mostafa Abdoو OTMT Acquisition S.à r.l representative, Non-Executive Board Member;

Non-Executive Board Member; Mr. Ashraf Abdel Tawab Salman, Non-Executive Expert Board Member;

Non-Executive Expert Board Member; Mr. Mohamed Hamdan Ashmawy, Non-Executive Expert Board Member (independent); and

Non-Executive Expert Board Member (independent); and Mrs. Wafaa Shoukry Zaklama, Board Member;

Mrs. Manal Abdel Hamid; Board Member

Ms. Rita Ibrahim Ishak was appointed Secretary of the Board.

The Resolutions: