Orascom Investment E : OIH Board Meeting Minutes Summary September 12th, 2021

The BoD discussed the sale of the floors owned by the Company through its subsidiaries in Brazil, which sale and purchase agreements were entered into on 18 August 2021 (the "

The BoD discussed the approval issued by the board of directors during the board meeting dated 27 April 2021 pertaining to the sale and transfer of the Company's entire stake in Trans World Associates (Private) Limited ("TWA") to Orastar Limited, and it should be noted that the Enterprise Value of TWA amounts approximately USD 96 million, and the Company's stake in TWA represents 51% of TWA's share capital. Some conditions precedent are being carried out in order to complete the transaction.

At the beginning of the meeting, Eng. Naguib Onsi Sawiris, the managing director of the Company, reviewed the latest developments of the transactions to be concluded as follows:

On the 12th of September 2021, pursuant to the invitation of Eng. Akil Hamed Beshir - Non- Executive Chairman, the following matters were discussed, and the following resolutions were taken by the Company's Board of Directors ("BoD"), namely:

The Resolutions:

First resolution:The BoD unanimously approved the Audit Committee's report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial period from 01/01/2021 and ending on 30/06/2021.

Second resolution:The BoD unanimously approved the Auditor's report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial period from 01/01/2021 and ending on 30/06/2021.

Third resolution:The BoD unanimously approved the Board of Directors' report on the standalone and consolidated financial statements and business results for the period from 01/01/2021 and ending on 30/06/2021.

Fourth resolution:The BoD unanimously ratified the standalone and consolidated financial statements and business results for the financial period from 01/01/2021 and ending on 30/06/2021.

Fifth resolution:The BoD unanimously ratified the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the financial period from 01/01/2020 and ending on 31/03/2020.

Sixth resolution:The BoD unanimously ratified the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the financial period from 01/01/2020 and ending on 30/06/2020.

Seventh resolution:The BoD unanimously ratified the condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the financial period from 01/01/2020 and ending on 30/09/2020.