ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
OraSure Technologies Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Date

01/08/2021 | 06:00am EST
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT (7:00 a.m. PDT) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The record date for the Meeting will be March 26, 2021. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date will be entitled to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting, or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting. This will be a completely virtual meeting, conducted as a live webcast. Further details regarding the Meeting will be provided at a later date.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.

For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sam Martin, Argot Partners
212-600-1902
OraSure@argotpartners.com

Roberto Cuca, Chief Financial Officer
(610) 882-1820
investorinfo@orasure.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 166 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -71,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 855 M 855 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 11,92 $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen S. Tang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Celano Chairman
James Ted Rauth Senior Vice President-Operations
Roberto E. Cuca Chief Financial Officer
Ronny B. Lancaster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.61%855
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.65%188 868
MEDTRONIC PLC1.33%159 988
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.31%73 772
HOYA CORPORATION-0.91%50 942
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.4.49%42 610
