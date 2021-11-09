Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OraSure Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSUR   US68554V1089

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agnieszka M. Gallagher as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary - Form 8-K

11/09/2021 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agnieszka M. Gallagher as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary

BETHLEHEM, PA., Nov. 9, 2021 (Globe Newswire) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that after almost 21 years of service to the Company, Jack E. Jerrett is retiring as the Company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary, effective as of December 31, 2021. Agnieszka M. Gallagher, who most recently served as the Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has been hired by the Company to fill Jack's roles as the new General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary.

"Jack has been a stalwart and extremely dedicated member of OraSure's executive leadership team for over two decades and his countless contributions to the Company's growth and development deserve our significant gratitude and appreciation," said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies. "While Jack's leadership, experience, and friendship will be sorely missed by the organization, we are fortunate to have an outstanding replacement with Aggie joining the Company and we are exceptionally pleased to add her to the executive leadership team."

Ms. Gallagher, age 48, brings to OraSure a strong background with over two decades of legal and compliance executive leadership experience. Most recently, Ms. Gallagher served as the Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a largecap biopharmaceutical company focused on RNAi therapeutics. Prior to joining Alnylam, Ms. Gallagher was the General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of ViiV Healthcare, overseeing a multi-billion dollar annual business. Before ViiV Healthcare, Ms. Gallagher served on GSK Vaccines executive team as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance Officer, and prior to that she led GSK Vaccines' legal and antitrust work following its $5 billion acquisition of Novartis Vaccines. Before joining GSK, Ms. Gallagher served in leadership roles in the legal and compliance functions at Sandoz (a Novartis Company), Medtronic Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Mrs. Gallagher holds a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish from Rutgers College.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass

tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Disclaimer

OraSure Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 13:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
08:04aOraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agn..
PU
07:05aOraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agn..
AQ
11/08New Appointments Bring to the Company Significant Executive Leadership, Global Product ..
PU
11/08ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/08OraSure Technologies Appoints Two New Members to the Board of Directors
AQ
11/04ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/03ORASURE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03748.2 kb
PU
11/03OraSure Technologies Reports 3Q21 Revenue of $53.9 Million, Signs Three Major U.S. Gove..
PU
11/03ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 233 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 209 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 721 M 721 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
OraSure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,01 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen S. Tang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott K. Gleason CFO, SVP-Investor Relations & Communications
Michael Celano Chairman
James Ted Rauth Senior Vice President-Operations
Jack E. Jerrett Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.43%721
ABBOTT LABORATORIES15.81%224 219
MEDTRONIC PLC5.02%165 562
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.98%70 439
DEXCOM, INC.72.32%61 748
HOYA CORPORATION26.38%58 782