OraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agnieszka M. Gallagher as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary - Form 8-K

OraSure Technologies Announces the Retirement of Jack E. Jerrett and Appointment of Agnieszka M. Gallagher as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary



BETHLEHEM, PA., Nov. 9, 2021 (Globe Newswire) - OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a global leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic testing and sample collection technologies, announced today that after almost 21 years of service to the Company, Jack E. Jerrett is retiring as the Company's Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary, effective as of December 31, 2021. Agnieszka M. Gallagher, who most recently served as the Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has been hired by the Company to fill Jack's roles as the new General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary.

"Jack has been a stalwart and extremely dedicated member of OraSure's executive leadership team for over two decades and his countless contributions to the Company's growth and development deserve our significant gratitude and appreciation," said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies. "While Jack's leadership, experience, and friendship will be sorely missed by the organization, we are fortunate to have an outstanding replacement with Aggie joining the Company and we are exceptionally pleased to add her to the executive leadership team."

Ms. Gallagher, age 48, brings to OraSure a strong background with over two decades of legal and compliance executive leadership experience. Most recently, Ms. Gallagher served as the Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a largecap biopharmaceutical company focused on RNAi therapeutics. Prior to joining Alnylam, Ms. Gallagher was the General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of ViiV Healthcare, overseeing a multi-billion dollar annual business. Before ViiV Healthcare, Ms. Gallagher served on GSK Vaccines executive team as Vice President, Ethics and Compliance Officer, and prior to that she led GSK Vaccines' legal and antitrust work following its $5 billion acquisition of Novartis Vaccines. Before joining GSK, Ms. Gallagher served in leadership roles in the legal and compliance functions at Sandoz (a Novartis Company), Medtronic Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Mrs. Gallagher holds a Juris Doctorate from Rutgers Law School and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish from Rutgers College.

