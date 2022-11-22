OraSure Technologies : US Defense Logistics Agency Contract Award - Form 8-K
11/22/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Item 8.01 - Other Events.
US Defense Logistics Agency Contract Award
On November 22, 2022, the US Defense Logistics Agency awarded OraSure Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") a second procurement contract for the Company's InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Test for over-the-counteruse. Under the terms of the award, the contract estimate is 18 million InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Tests; with a maximum award of 36 million tests and a guaranteed minimum award of 3.6 million tests. The contract will run from November 2022 through November 2023. Due to lack of visibility of order timing, the Company is not updating its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 at this time. Pricing for the InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Test, under this contract, is below what was previously awarded by the federal government.
