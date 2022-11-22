Advanced search
OraSure Technologies : US Defense Logistics Agency Contract Award - Form 8-K

11/22/2022
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 22, 2022

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-16537 36-4370966

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

220 East First Street
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015-1360
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 610-882-1820

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.000001 par value per share OSUR The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by a check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01 - Other Events.

US Defense Logistics Agency Contract Award

On November 22, 2022, the US Defense Logistics Agency awarded OraSure Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") a second procurement contract for the Company's InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Test for over-the-counteruse. Under the terms of the award, the contract estimate is 18 million InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Tests; with a maximum award of 36 million tests and a guaranteed minimum award of 3.6 million tests. The contract will run from November 2022 through November 2023. Due to lack of visibility of order timing, the Company is not updating its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 at this time. Pricing for the InteliSwab®COVID-19Rapid Test, under this contract, is below what was previously awarded by the federal government.

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Date: November 22, 2022

By:

/s/ Carrie Eglinton Manner

Carrie Eglinton Manner
President and Chief Executive Officer

3

Disclaimer

OraSure Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
