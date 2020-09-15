ORBCOMM Appoints Rick Ochsendorf as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Its North America Transportation Business

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Rick Ochsendorf has joined its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for its North America transportation business. In this role, Ochsendorf will lead ORBCOMM’s team responsible for enhancing customer relationships as well as the implementation and execution of all IoT products and services provided to North America transportation customers.



Ochsendorf is a transportation industry veteran with 34 years of experience in leading teams responsible for operations, customer experience, product management, technology and sales across multiple platforms, including product strategy, positioning and marketing. Most recently as the General Manager of Trimble Transportation Mobility, which provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, he led the sales, customer experience and technology teams. Prior to that, as PeopleNet’s Vice President of Operations, he created and grew the professional services department to reinforce the company’s focus on creating ROI for customers by assessing their business processes and organizing successful implementations. He also served as Director of Operations for Q Carriers, a national refrigerated truckload carrier, where he led many initiatives to reduce cost, increase revenue and reduce driver turnover. In addition, he held a number of operations, customer service and accounting positions at Berger Transfer and Storage, the largest Allied Van Lines agent.

“Rick’s impressive track record and depth of industry expertise in building and leading effective customer success teams will be a valuable asset to ORBCOMM and our North America transportation customers as we continue to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the launch of the new, state-of-the-art ORBCOMM Platform, Rick will focus on ensuring our transportation customers have the highest level of technology, support and services, enabling them to implement our best-in-class IoT solutions and gain visibility and control over their fleets for all asset classes.”

