ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM INC.

(ORBC)
ORBCOMM Appoints Rick Ochsendorf as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for Its North America Transportation Business

09/15/2020 | 08:31am EDT

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Rick Ochsendorf has joined its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for its North America transportation business. In this role, Ochsendorf will lead ORBCOMM’s team responsible for enhancing customer relationships as well as the implementation and execution of all IoT products and services provided to North America transportation customers.

Ochsendorf is a transportation industry veteran with 34 years of experience in leading teams responsible for operations, customer experience, product management, technology and sales across multiple platforms, including product strategy, positioning and marketing. Most recently as the General Manager of Trimble Transportation Mobility, which provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, he led the sales, customer experience and technology teams. Prior to that, as PeopleNet’s Vice President of Operations, he created and grew the professional services department to reinforce the company’s focus on creating ROI for customers by assessing their business processes and organizing successful implementations. He also served as Director of Operations for Q Carriers, a national refrigerated truckload carrier, where he led many initiatives to reduce cost, increase revenue and reduce driver turnover. In addition, he held a number of operations, customer service and accounting positions at Berger Transfer and Storage, the largest Allied Van Lines agent. 

“Rick’s impressive track record and depth of industry expertise in building and leading effective customer success teams will be a valuable asset to ORBCOMM and our North America transportation customers as we continue to enhance the overall customer experience,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the launch of the new, state-of-the-art ORBCOMM Platform, Rick will focus on ensuring our transportation customers have the highest level of technology, support and services, enabling them to implement our best-in-class IoT solutions and gain visibility and control over their fleets for all asset classes.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts 
For Investors:For Trade Media:
Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor RelationsSue Rutherford, VP of Marketing
+1 703.433.6360+1 613.254.5269
bonilla.aly@orbcomm.comrutherford.sue@orbcomm.com
investorrelations@orbcomm.commediarelations@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c87ff309-ea28-4644-9321-c971d7ef70e2

Primary Logo

Rick Ochsendorf Head Shot

Rick Ochsendorf, ORBCOMM's New Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for North America Transportation


