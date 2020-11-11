ORBCOMM Enhances “The ORBCOMM Platform” With Over 200 Features and Updates in 90 Days

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has enhanced its next-generation ORBCOMM Platform with more than 200 features and updates in the last 90 days to enrich the customer experience and deliver greater data insights and ROI for transportation companies using ORBCOMM’s best-in-class, ELD-compliant in-cab and asset tracking solutions. Launched in July 2020, the ORBCOMM Platform was recently recognized with a 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World for its innovation and leadership in driving the fast-growing global IoT marketplace.



The ORBCOMM Platform’s customer-focused enhancements include new, innovative feature sets supporting every commercial transportation asset class, including trucks, refrigerated trailers, dry vans, gensets and chassis, all of which can be viewed and managed through one comprehensive, integrated system. In addition to the incremental asset class features, ORBCOMM has delivered a variety of new analytics reports, third-party and customer integrations, intuitive field support tools, compliance updates supporting changes to Hours of Service regulations, advanced web services as well as expanded telematics and sensor capabilities for enabling “smart” assets. The ORBCOMM Platform’s compelling, new features empower transportation customers to achieve greater operating efficiencies, maximize fleet visibility, improve compliance and gain deeper integration with third-party partners and systems.

“We’re excited about the increasing pace of IoT innovation and technology integration we’ve been able to achieve since launching the consolidated ORBCOMM Platform just 90 days ago,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “Over 100 new and existing fleet customers are now utilizing the ORBCOMM Platform, which continues to grow on a weekly basis. We’re committed to continuing to expand the open platform’s functionality, performance and third-party integrations with new feature sets to deliver a top-notch, seamless customer experience with maximum ROI for transportation fleets.”

The cloud-based, scalable ORBCOMM Platform, which has the unrivaled capacity to support millions of subscribers, was built for the future to address the industry’s evolving requirements for greater processing power, data bandwidth and scalability in a sensor-enabled, 5G IoT ecosystem. The versatile platform supports multiple modes of communication, leveraging ORBCOMM’s extensive experience providing a broad portfolio of satellite, cellular and dual-mode IoT connectivity, which is a strong competitive advantage for the Company. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, open architecture and enhanced infrastructure, customers can continue to expand their deployments and enable more sophisticated edge-computing solutions.

For more information about the ORBCOMM Platform and how it can provide fleet customers with a single, unified view of all commercial transportation asset types, deep data insights and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/solutions/platform .

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

