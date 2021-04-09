Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ORBCOMM Inc.

04/09/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. ("ORBCOMM") (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by GI Partners.  Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, ORBCOMM shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBCOMM common stock that they hold.  The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion

If you own ORBCOMM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/ORBC/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether ORBCOMM's board acted in the best interest of ORBCOMM's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates ORBCOMM's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ORBCOMM's public shareholders. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-orbcomm-inc-301265973.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
