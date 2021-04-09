SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates ORBCOMM Inc.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. ("ORBCOMM") (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, ORBCOMM shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBCOMM common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.1 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether ORBCOMM's board acted in the best interest of ORBCOMM's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates ORBCOMM's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to ORBCOMM's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

