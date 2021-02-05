Log in
Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call for Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

02/05/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:
Thursday,
February 25th, 2021

Time:
10:00 am (Mexico City Time)
11:00 am (US Eastern Time)

Speakers:

Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer

Edgardo Carlos
Chief Financial Officer

Javier Luna
Capital Markets and
Investor Relations
Director

Number:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855-817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here. 

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 241 M - -
Net income 2020 113 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 4 444 M 4 501 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 21 842
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,68 $
Last Close Price 2,20 $
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Martínez-Valle Chief Executive Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Edgardo Carlos Chief Financial Officer
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Adolfo del Valle Ruiz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.96%4 424
LG CHEM, LTD.24.76%65 322
DOW INC.1.51%41 871
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-6.85%20 567
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.67%16 809
COVESTRO AG16.88%13 642
