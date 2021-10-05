Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.
Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.
Date:
Thursday, October 28th, 2021
Time:
10:00 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
Numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
Register Here
-
When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
-
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
-
The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
