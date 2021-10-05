Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBIA *   MX01OR010004

ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ORBIA *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

10/05/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:
Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Time:
10:00 a.m. CT
11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director

Numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630

From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247

Register Here

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
09/13ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/23ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/23Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. De C.V Appoints James P. Kelly as Chief Financial Offi..
CI
07/28Orbia Seeks Acquisitions
CI
07/28ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/28Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. De C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
07/22ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Disclosure Regarding Investigation of Dura-Line Natural Gas Pipe Qu..
BU
07/13ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Announces Conference Call for Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Resu..
BU
07/12ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
06/17ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Corporation Announces CFO Departure
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 823 M - -
Net income 2021 523 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 5 147 M 5 129 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 22 129
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,57 $
Average target price 3,30 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sameer S. Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Divo Milán Haddad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.51%5 124
LG CHEM, LTD.-9.34%48 127
DOW INC.4.94%43 131
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION19.29%25 280
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.78.17%18 492
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.95%17 264