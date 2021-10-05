Orbia Advance B de C : Announces Conference Call for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to review results from the quarter.

Date:

Thursday, October 28th, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. CT

11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:

Sameer Bharadwaj

Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya

Investor Relations Director

Numbers:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

Register Here

When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.



Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.



The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

