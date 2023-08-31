Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (“ORBIA”) (BMV: ORBIA*), announces that it has successfully completed the first reopenings of its first and second notes issuances, for a total amount of $10,000,000,000.00 (ten billion Pesos 00/100), in the Mexican market, under the revolving short and long-term shelf registration program (the “Program”), authorized for Orbia by the National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores or CNBV) on November 15, 2022, and subsequently extended and authorized to a total aggregate amount of $20,000,000,000.00 (twenty billion Pesos 00/100) on August 8, 2023. The reopening of the first issuance was for an amount of $2,100,000,000.00 (two billion one hundred million Pesos 00/100), due on December 4, 2025, accruing interest at a variable rate of 28-day TIIE (interbank rate) + 40 basis points, and the reopening of the second issuance was for an amount of $7,900,000,000.00 (seven billion nine hundred million Pesos 00/100), due on November 25, 2032, accruing interest at a fixed annual rate of 10.63% (ten point sixty three percent). Both issuances feature a “sustainability-linked bond” element.

This issuance received “AAA (mex)” ratings from Fitch México, S.A. de C.V. and “HR AAA” by HR Ratings de México, S.A. de C.V., which are the highest credit ratings of both agencies, on a national scale. ISS ESG issued a favorable second opinion regarding the certificados bursátiles and their “sustainability-linked bond” feature.

About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and well-being, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food, water and sanitation security, connecting communities to information and enabling the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $9.6 billion in revenue in 2022. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831341626/en/