  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBIA *   MX01OR010004

ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ORBIA *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
38.93 MXN   +1.30%
05:41pOrbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
BU
03/27United Nations Global Compact Company Orbia and Its Businesses Attend the 2023 Water Conference in New York City
BU
02/23Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

04/11/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to review results.

Date:

Time:

 

Thursday, April 27, 2023

9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET

 

 

 

 

Speakers:

 

 

Sameer Bharadwaj

Jim Kelly

Gerardo Lozoya

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Director

 

 

 

Dial-in numbers:

  •  When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

 

 

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

 

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

 

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 621 M - -
Net income 2022 669 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,43x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 4 078 M 4 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 24 587
Free-Float 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Sameer S. Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Divo Milán Haddad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.84%4 082
LG CHEM, LTD.34.33%42 040
DOW INC.10.76%39 513
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION6.68%19 213
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.45%15 277
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-0.71%13 322
