Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.
Management will host a conference call to review results.
Date:
Time:
Thursday, April 27, 2023
9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Jim Kelly
Gerardo Lozoya
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Director
Dial-in numbers:
-
When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
-
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
-
The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
REGISTER HERE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005960/en/