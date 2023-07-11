Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.
Management will host a conference call to review results.
Date:
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Time:
9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET
|Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Lozoya
Investor Relations Director
Dial-in numbers:
+1-(888)-339-0721
+001-855 817-7630
+1-(412)-317-5247
REGISTER HERE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711460715/en/