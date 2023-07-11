Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to review results.

Date:

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. MX  |  11:00 a.m. ET

Speakers:

 

Sameer Bharadwaj

Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya

Investor Relations Director

Dial-in numbers:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

