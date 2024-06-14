Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
June 14, 2024 at 02:30 pm EDT
Share
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
Management will host a conference call to review results.
Date:
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
Diego Echave
VP, Investor Relations
Dial-in numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.
Orbia's latest Investor Presentation is available here.
REGISTER HERE
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240614146780/en/
Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV, formerly Mexichem SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the industrial sector. The Companyâs activities are divided into five business groups: Precision Agriculture, Building & Infrastructure, Fluor, Data Communication and Polymer Solutions. The Precision Agriculture business includes Netafim brand, which develops irrigation systems and related services, as well as offers technology for farming digitalization. The Building & Infrastructure business offers pipes for multiple building applications through Wavin brand. The Fluor business operates Koura brand, which manufactures fluorine-based materials used in such industries as healthcare, construction and transportation. The Data Communication business is responsible for production and installation of communication and power cables through Dura-Line brand. The Polymer Solutions business includes vestolit and alphagary brand names, which provides plastic resins and other compounds.