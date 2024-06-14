Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV, formerly Mexichem SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the industrial sector. The Companyâs activities are divided into five business groups: Precision Agriculture, Building & Infrastructure, Fluor, Data Communication and Polymer Solutions. The Precision Agriculture business includes Netafim brand, which develops irrigation systems and related services, as well as offers technology for farming digitalization. The Building & Infrastructure business offers pipes for multiple building applications through Wavin brand. The Fluor business operates Koura brand, which manufactures fluorine-based materials used in such industries as healthcare, construction and transportation. The Data Communication business is responsible for production and installation of communication and power cables through Dura-Line brand. The Polymer Solutions business includes vestolit and alphagary brand names, which provides plastic resins and other compounds.

Sector Commodity Chemicals