After being selected as a finalist in the categories of employer branding, virtual town hall and employee engagement in reflection of Orbia’s employer brand and employer value proposition launch in 2023, Orbia has been named a winner by the Ragan 2024 Employee Communications and Top Places to Work Awards in the employer branding and virtual town hall categories. On April 18, Orbia joined hundreds of B2B and B2C household names at a finalist ceremony in Chicago. Orbia’s Chief Communications Officer Kacy Karlen attended and accepted the awards on behalf of the company.

Established in 1968, Ragan is a leading industry organization promoting excellence across the global communications landscape. The annual Ragan Employee Communications and Top Places to Work Awards recognize the achievements of organizations that are uniting workforces, navigating change, building people-centric cultures and driving business success through communications and storytelling initiatives. The 2024 finalists and awardees were selected by industry panel reviewers who based their evaluations on case submissions. Orbia was a finalist in all three categories for which cases were submitted.

Orbia launched its first employer brand and employer value proposition (EVP) in 2023 to engage the company’s internal and external audiences around a defining story of impact as the place “where purpose comes to life.” Through a global town hall experience held in June 2023, nearly 20,000 employees participated in 100 on-site and virtual gatherings during the course of the month, demonstrating the most significant level of employee engagement since the company became Orbia in 2019. Extending from its employer brand launch, Orbia recorded double-digit growth in traffic, job applications and social engagement on its external channels, with a 17% increase in traffic, a 33% increase in users on the Orbia Careers microsite, 33,200 new applications and 28,000 new career portal subscriptions. In addition, the employer brand launch and associated content led to a 27% increase in new followers on Orbia’s social media channels.

“Our starter narrative when we became Orbia was that we are comprised of five business groups operating in essential markets to tackle tough global challenges. As we have had thousands of conversations within our communities, among our customers and even with our children, we realized that our purpose to advance life around the world is what binds our company together and propels us forward. Our employer brand and EVP celebrate our present and future community of those who bring purpose to life everywhere they are,” said Sameer Bharadwaj, Orbia’s CEO. “We are grateful to Ragan for recognizing the truth in our employer story as well as our internal team for spearheading this culture-defining work.”

Orbia’s Chief People Officer Deb Butters commented, “Ragan’s recognition of our employer brand and employee engagement is a testament to our unifying purpose to advance life around the world. These wins reflect the efforts of a team of over 20,000 dreamers, doers and builders, including over 200 EVP champions who amplified storytelling efforts around launch day and continue to carry the torch today. Because our employer value proposition is the outcome of living our values of bravery, responsibility and inclusion, it remains evident in the daily actions of all our people who are making a meaningful impact in the world.”

Added Butters, “As we always hoped, this work is proving a magnet for the next generation of purpose-driven talent.”

To learn more about Orbia’s purpose-driven culture and other recognitions, visit the Orbia Careers page: https://www.orbia.com/careers/.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

