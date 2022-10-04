Orbia's Connectivity Solutions Business, Dura-Line, Acquires Biarri Networks

Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, announced today that it has acquired Biarri Networks, a leading Denver-based technology provider that specializes in fiber optic network design solutions for the global telecommunications industry. The strategic investment in Biarri Networks’ software and services complements Dura-Line’s infrastructure expertise and supports Dura-Line in extending its end-to-end offerings.

Solving Global Connectivity Challenges

In 2022, global internet bandwidth grew 28%, now totaling 997 terabytes per second, with the need for data steadily increasing. Amidst the pandemic, the amount of connected technologies and bandwidth-intensive activities have spiked. While 4.9 billion people are presently connected, nearly 3 billion are without internet access.

The Biarri Networks acquisition enables Dura-Line to expand into customized network solutions that offer improved scalability, reliability and efficiency. Biarri Networks brings a reputation for data-driven engineering services for broadband networks that supplements Dura-Line’s connectivity infrastructure pathways for the telecommunications, transportation and electrical markets.

Said Sameer Bharadwaj, CEO of Orbia, “Connectivity continues to be one of the world’s greatest challenges and opportunities. With the acquisition of Biarri Networks, we are accelerating our transformation and scaling our offerings for a future of seamless connection and information access for cities, homes and people. This is an incredible milestone for Orbia on our journey to advance life around the world.”

Peter Hajdu, Executive Vice President and President of Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line), said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Biarri Networks as part of our business, with their leading intellectual property and brilliant team. This acquisition is an important strategic step to continue to add value to our solutions portfolio. Combined, we can address the most critical customer needs ahead when it comes to the digital infrastructure that will bring reliable connection everywhere.”

Paul Sulisz, CEO of Biarri Networks, said, “We are delighted with this partnership. From a purpose and values perspective, we couldn't be more aligned. This union marks an important moment on our journey: we had faith that we could build a business that was ground-breaking and now we have found the right partner in Dura-Line to help us accelerate.”

As part of the Orbia Connectivity Solutions business group, Biarri Networks will be positioned to extend the design and deployment of fiber, broadband and 5G networks that promote digital equality, connect communities and empower people. Biarri Networks will continue to be led by Paul Sulisz, operate under its existing name and focus on serving its customers.

About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and wellness, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information, and accelerating a circular economy with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

About Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line)

Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business, Dura-Line, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of telecommunications conduit, cable-in-conduit, and other high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and connectivity infrastructure solutions that serve telecommunications, transportation, and network electrical markets. With more than 50 years of experience and a long-standing reputation for the safety, efficiency, and durability of its products and installations, Dura-Line’s more than 500 million meters of essential and innovative infrastructure produced annually line the physical pathways for fiber and network technologies that connect cities, homes, and people worldwide to each other and the world. Dura-Line has 1,700 employees and 17 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada, India, Oman, and Europe, serving over 50 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more, visit: duraline.com.

About Biarri Networks

Biarri Networks develops end-to-end technology solutions that accelerate the design and deployment of fiber, broadband and 5G networks. Biarri Networks’ unique approach blends 21st-century best practices in software engineering with civil engineering and infrastructure development to simplify and accelerate the work of building and upgrading telecommunications networks across the globe. Biarri Networks has offices in Australia, Philippines, Vietnam, United Kingdom and the U.S. To learn more, visit: biarrinetworks.com.

