  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBIA *   MX01OR010004

ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ORBIA *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-28
37.81 MXN   -2.93%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orbia's Strategy Update Webcast

05/30/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
We are pleased to invite you to join Orbia’s Strategy Update Webcast on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, following up on our Investor Day held in May of 2022.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on the Company’s execution of its sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets.

 

Date:
Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Time:
8:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

The event will take place via a live stream webcast.

REGISTER HERE

Dial-in numbers:

From USA:
+1-(929)-205-6099

From Mexico:
+52-558 659-6002

Webinar ID:
839 8696 3719

Thank you for your interest in Orbia and we hope to see you there.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:18pOrbia's Strategy Update Webcast
BU
05/15Orbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023
BU
04/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/27Transcript : Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
04/26Orbia Announces Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
BU
04/19ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-divi..
FA
04/11Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
BU
03/27United Nations Global Compact Company Orbia and Its Businesses Attend the 2023 Water Co..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 122 M - -
Net income 2023 489 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,56x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 4 106 M 4 080 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 24 736
Free-Float 45,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,15 $
Average target price 3,34 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sameer S. Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Divo Milán Haddad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.59%4 106
LG CHEM, LTD.17.00%39 737
DOW INC.-0.10%35 606
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.72%19 373
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.70%13 241
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-30.24%11 585
