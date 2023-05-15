Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBIA *   MX01OR010004

ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ORBIA *)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-14
40.27 MXN   +1.72%
05:44pOrbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023
BU
04/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
Orbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023

05/15/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Following up on our Investor Day held in May of 2022, Orbia will host a Strategy Update on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, via a live stream webcast.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on the Company’s execution of its sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets.

Date:

Time:

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

8:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

A formal invitation, with agenda and registration details, will follow as the date approaches.

Thank you for your interest in Orbia and we hope to see you in June.

Best regards,

Gerardo Lozoya, IRO
investors@orbia.com


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 621 M - -
Net income 2022 669 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 6,24%
Capitalization 4 281 M 4 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 24 736
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,25 $
Average target price 3,33 $
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sameer S. Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Divo Milán Haddad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.75%4 281
LG CHEM, LTD.15.17%38 329
DOW INC.3.81%37 000
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.03%19 095
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.46%13 156
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-3.83%12 784
