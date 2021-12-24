Wavin, Orbia's Building & Infrastructure Business, Joins Forces with Vectus to Provide the Indian Market with Access to Water and Sanitation Solutions

Wavin B.V., a global solutions leader for the Building and Infrastructure industry and an Orbia business, announced today that it will acquire a majority stake in Vectus Industries Limited (“Vectus”), a privately-held manufacturer of plumbing and drainage pipes and the market leader in water storage tanks in India. With this joint venture, Orbia’s Building and Infrastructure businesses will operate at the forefront of India’s quickly growing water management industry, supplying customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and represents an important strategic investment. Wavin is expanding its product and regional footprints as Vectus will continue to provide plastic pipes and tanks to support the above- and below-ground building segments, complementing Wavin’s full spectrum of solutions for drinking water, wastewater and rainwater management. Applications range from sustainable urban and semi-urban building environments to efficient residential plumbing systems.

The complementary strengths of this partnership will enable it to play a key role in the real estate development of India’s tier II and III cities and continued government investment in affordable housing.

The Vectus management team and employees will continue with the business, underscoring the shared commitment of Wavin and Vectus to grow the business and value for stakeholders. The new organization will have more than 1,500 full-time employees and approximately 1,100 contract workers.

Said Ashish Baheti, Managing Director of Vectus, “The Indian pipes, fittings and water tanks market has been growing rapidly over the last decade. By combining our strong distribution network and deep understanding of the Indian market with Wavin’s technological expertise and global footprint, we will be positioned to capitalize on India’s huge growth potential and deliver for our customers.”

“Wavin’s global strength and front-runner status when it comes to innovative solutions will provide a unique platform for us to grow faster and go further over the next few years,” said Atul Ladha, Managing Director of Vectus. “Our combined strengths will enable us to respond to India’s crucial infrastructure, building and environmental needs.”

Maarten Roef, President of Wavin, said, "Today’s announcement is a major step on our global expansion journey. We are delighted to partner with Vectus, given the company’s solid manufacturing footprint and hands-on expertise. With our recent acquisitions of manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Neemrana, we are intent on continuing to build the healthy, sustainable environments that support India’s growing population."

Said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia, “With national expenditures in building and infrastructure ramping up, India is positioned for a strong recovery and increased demand for solutions that enable the continued development and resilience of rural and urban India. This acquisition provides us with local presence and know-how, expanded capacity and a strong dealer and customer base for our end-to-end water management offerings that advance life around the world. We welcome Vectus to the Orbia family of businesses and look forward to their contributions to our success.”

Wavin-Vectus will own and manage 19 manufacturing sites, 9 depots and 7 regional offices across India, supported by a network of over 4,300 dealers and distributors and more than 37,000 retail counters.

About Wavin

Wavin B.V., Orbia’s Building and Infrastructure business, is an innovative solutions provider for the global Building and Infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, the business is tackling some of the world’s toughest challenges relevant to ensuring safe and efficient water supplies, sanitation and hygiene, climate-resilient cities and better building performance. Wavin focuses on creating positive change in the world through building healthy, sustainable environments and collaborating with city leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help make cities future-proof and buildings comfortable and energy efficient. Wavin has 11,500+ employees in over 40 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit http://wavin.com.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of businesses bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia businesses have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Data Communications, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit http://orbia.com.

About Vectus

Vectus Industries Limited, founded by Atul Ladha and Ashish Baheti, is a leading manufacturer of plumbing pipes and water storage products catering to residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors in India. It is one of the largest polymer-based water storage solutions companies and a pan-India player, with more than three decades of experience and a consumer-validated ‘superbrand’. Vectus is recognized for its cutting-edge plastic processing techniques including extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and roto molding. To learn more, please visit http://vectus.in.

