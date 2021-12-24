Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORBIA *   MX01OR010004

ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ORBIA *)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 12/23
51.27 MXN   +1.38%
12/13ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
10/28Orbia Advance Corporation Looks for Acquisitions
CI
10/27Orbia Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wavin, Orbia's Building & Infrastructure Business, Joins Forces with Vectus to Provide the Indian Market with Access to Water and Sanitation Solutions

12/24/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wavin B.V., a global solutions leader for the Building and Infrastructure industry and an Orbia business, announced today that it will acquire a majority stake in Vectus Industries Limited (“Vectus”), a privately-held manufacturer of plumbing and drainage pipes and the market leader in water storage tanks in India. With this joint venture, Orbia’s Building and Infrastructure businesses will operate at the forefront of India’s quickly growing water management industry, supplying customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211224005008/en/

Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and represents an important strategic investment. Wavin is expanding its product and regional footprints as Vectus will continue to provide plastic pipes and tanks to support the above- and below-ground building segments, complementing Wavin’s full spectrum of solutions for drinking water, wastewater and rainwater management. Applications range from sustainable urban and semi-urban building environments to efficient residential plumbing systems.

The complementary strengths of this partnership will enable it to play a key role in the real estate development of India’s tier II and III cities and continued government investment in affordable housing.

The Vectus management team and employees will continue with the business, underscoring the shared commitment of Wavin and Vectus to grow the business and value for stakeholders. The new organization will have more than 1,500 full-time employees and approximately 1,100 contract workers.

Said Ashish Baheti, Managing Director of Vectus, “The Indian pipes, fittings and water tanks market has been growing rapidly over the last decade. By combining our strong distribution network and deep understanding of the Indian market with Wavin’s technological expertise and global footprint, we will be positioned to capitalize on India’s huge growth potential and deliver for our customers.”

“Wavin’s global strength and front-runner status when it comes to innovative solutions will provide a unique platform for us to grow faster and go further over the next few years,” said Atul Ladha, Managing Director of Vectus. “Our combined strengths will enable us to respond to India’s crucial infrastructure, building and environmental needs.”

Maarten Roef, President of Wavin, said, "Today’s announcement is a major step on our global expansion journey. We are delighted to partner with Vectus, given the company’s solid manufacturing footprint and hands-on expertise. With our recent acquisitions of manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Neemrana, we are intent on continuing to build the healthy, sustainable environments that support India’s growing population."

Said Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer of Orbia, “With national expenditures in building and infrastructure ramping up, India is positioned for a strong recovery and increased demand for solutions that enable the continued development and resilience of rural and urban India. This acquisition provides us with local presence and know-how, expanded capacity and a strong dealer and customer base for our end-to-end water management offerings that advance life around the world. We welcome Vectus to the Orbia family of businesses and look forward to their contributions to our success.”

Wavin-Vectus will own and manage 19 manufacturing sites, 9 depots and 7 regional offices across India, supported by a network of over 4,300 dealers and distributors and more than 37,000 retail counters.

About Wavin

Wavin B.V., Orbia’s Building and Infrastructure business, is an innovative solutions provider for the global Building and Infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, the business is tackling some of the world’s toughest challenges relevant to ensuring safe and efficient water supplies, sanitation and hygiene, climate-resilient cities and better building performance. Wavin focuses on creating positive change in the world through building healthy, sustainable environments and collaborating with city leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help make cities future-proof and buildings comfortable and energy efficient. Wavin has 11,500+ employees in over 40 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit http://wavin.com.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of businesses bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia businesses have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, Data Communications, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit http://orbia.com.

About Vectus

Vectus Industries Limited, founded by Atul Ladha and Ashish Baheti, is a leading manufacturer of plumbing pipes and water storage products catering to residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors in India. It is one of the largest polymer-based water storage solutions companies and a pan-India player, with more than three decades of experience and a consumer-validated ‘superbrand’. Vectus is recognized for its cutting-edge plastic processing techniques including extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and roto molding. To learn more, please visit http://vectus.in.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
12/13ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
10/28Orbia Advance Corporation Looks for Acquisitions
CI
10/27Orbia Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
10/27Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
10/11ORBIA : Ventures, Koura Lead $70M Mid-Round Funding Investment in Battery Resourcers and E..
BU
10/05ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Announces Conference Call for Its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Resul..
BU
09/13ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/23ORBIA ADVANCE B DE C : Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/23Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. De C.V Appoints James P. Kelly as Chief Financial Offi..
CI
07/28Orbia Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 160 M - -
Net income 2021 561 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 4 952 M 4 945 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 22 293
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,49 $
Average target price 3,22 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sameer S. Bharadwaj Chief Executive Officer
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Juan Pablo del Valle Perochena Chairman
Mike Bruggeman Chief Information Officer
Divo Milán Haddad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORBIA ADVANCE CORPORATION, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.67%4 945
DOW INC.-0.65%40 782
LG CHEM, LTD.-23.06%39 369
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION8.40%23 992
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.63.28%17 349
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.08%16 960