ORBIS and Acterys form strategic partnership: Combined competences for financial planning and forecasting in Microsoft Power BI

ORBIS AG, a major Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for Customer Engagement with Microsoft Dynamics 365, adds to its portfolio for Microsoft Power BI with the Acterys platform for Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Financial Planning & Analytics. This platform integrates Microsoft Azure, Power BI and Excel. The IT service provider from Saarbrücken formed a strategic partnership with Acterys, a Microsoft Gold Partner from Sydney, focusing on these processes.

By cooperating with Acterys, ORBIS intends to provide efficient and transparent financial, sales and budget planning as well as forecasting services to its customers across all Microsoft industries. The Acterys platform, seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Azure, complements the Power BI analysis platform perfectly. It enables companies to better plan their finances and make more informed decisions. Al-controlled forecasts and conclusive simulations for a proactive corporate management are also possible. This is a competitive factor in today's dynamic business world, especially in times of the Corona pandemic.

ORBIS meets the growing demand for powerful planning and forecasting processes with its partnership with Acterys as an 'early adopter'. Customers profit from the consulting and process know-how of ORBIS experts in financial planning and forecasting, based on years of experience. Simultaneously, customers have access to a state-of-the-art platform with Acterys, based on Microsoft standard technologies, which provides enormous scalability and connectivity for all aspects of analysis and planning.

Customers obtain all services from a single source, from consulting to implementation, and therefore the best possible support. This is what added value looks like. In addition, the Acterys platform turns out to be so adaptable that it can be easily customized to industry-specific and customer-specific requirements. Additional benefits are the standardized data model, the possibility of linking a multitude of data sources with a mouse click and consolidating numerous company branches, as well as user-friendly operation and a wide choice of visualization options.

'The Acterys platform is the perfect addition to our Microsoft portfolio, which we expanded with the acquisition of Data One, particularly in terms of the Modern Workplace with Microsoft Teams, Power Platform and Office 365 as well as Microsoft SharePoint. Our customers greatly profit from this comprehensive Microsoft consulting and application portfolio and from the synergies of the partnership with Acterys. This allows us to exploit new and additional sales potential,' says Markus Jeschke, Business Unit Manager BI, ORBIS AG.

And Martin Kratky, CEO of Acterys, emphasizes, 'Acterys draws on a broad customer base, in-depth market knowledge and the competence of ORBIS as an established Microsoft partner, as well as excellent expertise in analytical processes, to expand in Europe and, in particular, in the German-speaking countries.

About Acterys

Acterys, based in Sydney, is a specialist for the implementation of business intelligence and financial planning and analysis processes within the Microsoft environment and has offices in Europe, the US and Asia. The objective is to provide solutions that immediately give customers clarity about their current and future position. The company, founded in 2017, offers end-to-end solutions combining data integration, data warehouse automation, financial analysis and planning as well as artificial intelligence (AI). With Acterys, the company developed an innovative platform for planning, budgeting and AI-driven forecasting with Power BI and Excel, which is integrated into Microsoft Azure. The data integration for the main ERP and SaaS solutions is automated. Based on the automatically generated data model, business users can model specific planning, consolidation and other analysis processes in standard environments such as Power BI and Excel. This approach generally offers significant cost savings by combining multiple data analysis, consolidation and planning applications into a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies.

Further information at https://www.acterys.com/

About ORBIS

ORBIS helps medium-sized companies and international corporations digitize their business processes: from the joint elaboration of customized 'big pictures' to the practical implementation of projects. The digitalization and automation of business processes along the entire value chain ensure the competitiveness of our customers. The process-related know-how and innovative flair of our 550 employees combined with the expertise gained from 30-plus years of successfully undertaking international projects in various sectors make us a competent partner. We rely on the solutions and technologies SAP and Microsoft, our partners whose portfolios are complemented by ORBIS solutions. Our focus is on SAP S/4HANA, customer engagement/ customer experience and the realization of the smart factory. Based on smart cloud technologies such as Machine Learning, Cognitive Services or the Internet of Things (IoT), ORBIS promotes the innovative power of customers in the development of innovative products, services and business models. Our expertise is the result of over 2000 customer projects for more than 500 customers in the automotive supply industry, construction supply industry, electrical and electronics industry, mechanical and plant engineering, logistics, metal industry, consumer goods industry and trade. Long-standing customers include the ZF Group, Hörmann, Hager Group, Rittal, Kraftverkehr Nagel, ArcelorMittal, Montblanc, Bahlsen and Sonepar.

Press contact

ORBIS AG

Mrs. Bettina Gassen

Marketing Director

Nell-Breuning-Allee 3 - 5

66115 Saarbrücken

Tel.: +49 (0)681 99 24-692

Email: bettina.gassen(at)orbis.de

Web: http://www.orbis.de