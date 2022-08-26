Log in
    OBS   DE0005228779

ORBIS AG

ORBIS : with good business development in the first half-year

08/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
The Saarbrücken-based software and business consulting company ORBIS SE, which is listed in the General Standard, has published its consolidated half-year report for 2022.

ORBIS can look back on good business development in the first half of 2022. With the majority shareholding in BLUE STEC GmbH, the ORBIS service portfolio was strengthened once again.

ORBIS SE's consolidated revenue in the first half of 2022 increased by 25.2% year-on-year to €58,976 thousand (previous year: €47,098 thousand). However, it must be taken into account that the sales of the newly acquired associated com-pany BLUE STEC GmbH were not yet included in the same period of the previous year . The number of employees will increase by 18.3 % to 842 employees as of 30 June 2022 (previous year: 712 employees).

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 21.5 % to T€ 2,392 (previous year: T€ 1,969).

The share of consolidated net income attributable to the shareholders of ORBIS SE after taxes and minority interests amounts to € 1,156 thousand (previous year: € 774 thousand), which is 49.4% higher than in the previous year.

ORBIS has sufficient cash and cash equivalents of € 16,782 thousand (previous year: € 23,183 thousand) despite the investments in the expansion of the Saarbrücken site and investments in the expansion of business operations.

As an internationally active software and business consulting company, ORBIS SE is active in the industry, automotive supplier, consumer goods and trade as well as construction supplier sectors. Digitisation is at the top of the agenda for all companies.

ORBIS has established itself as a competent partner on the path to the digital fu-ture. ORBIS expects this to give it further competitive advantages over other market participants in the future.

In principle, ORBIS expects its business activities to continue to develop positively in the current financial year. If the economic environment described above continues to weaken as a result of the Ukraine war and the associated energy crisis and consumer price spiral, an indirect negative impact on the business activities of ORBIS in the second half of 2022 cannot be ruled out.

In view of the revenue and earnings development in the first half of 2022 and the current order backlog, ORBIS now expects a year-on-year revenue increase of between 12% and 20% and a positive EBIT margin of between 4.0% and 5.0% for 2022 as a whole, taking into account the acquired subsidiary BLUE STEC GmbH, provided there are no major project postponements due to economic developments.

About ORBIS

ORBIS supports medium-sized companies as well as international corporations in the digitalisation of their business processes: from the joint development of the customer-specific Big Picture to the practical implementation in the project. The digitalisation and automation of business processes across the entire value chain ensure the competitiveness of our customers. The in-depth process know-how and innovative strength of our 750 employees combined with the expertise from over 35 years of successful, international project work in various industries make us a competent partner. We rely on the solutions and technologies of our partners SAP and Microsoft, whose portfolios are rounded off by ORBIS solutions. Our focus is on SAP S/4HANA, customer engagement and the realisation of the smart factory. On the basis of smart cloud technologies, such as machine learning, cognitive ser-vices or IoT, we promote the innovative power of our customers in the develop-ment of innovative products, services and business models. Our expertise results from over 2,000 customer projects with more than 500 customers in the automotive supply industry, construction supply industry, electrical and electronics industry, mechanical and plant engineering, logistics, metal industry, consumer goods in-dustry and trade. Long-standing customers include the ZF Group, Hörmann, Hager Group, Rittal, Andreas Stihl, BEUMER Group, NETZSCH Pumpen & Systeme, Paul Hartmann and Sick, Bystronic, Ferrum, Halter, Bruker and V-ZUG, Yanmar Marine International, Exerion Präzisionstechnik, CoreDux, Royal Avebe, Ottakringer and LiSEC.

For further information, please visit: www.orbis.de
or
Dr Sabine Stürmer, Head of Investor Relations at ORBIS SE
Tel: +49 (0)681 99 24 605, e-mail: sabine.stuermer(at)orbis.de

Disclaimer

Orbis AG published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 14:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
